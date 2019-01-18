Photo: Kevork Djansezian (Getty)

Snap has reportedly ousted multiple high-ranking employees after an investigation into an alleged scandal involving its now former head of global security Francis Racioppi, the Wall Street Journal’s Maureen Farrell reported Friday.



Racioppi was reportedly fired after the investigation found that he had an undisclosed affair with an outside contractor whose contract he later ended after their relationship came to a close, though on what specific terms wasn’t immediately clear. Cheddar’s Alex Heath also reported Friday that Racioppi was let go following the investigation into his undisclosed relationship with the woman, who was not identified in either report.

While the Journal reported Racioppi’s dismissal happened late in 2018, Cheddar reported it occurred days ago. Both the Journal and Cheddar cited sources familiar with the matter.

The ejection of Snap leadership over the incident reportedly also included Corey Webeck, the company’s former manager of global resiliency who reported to Racioppi and who “attempted to help cover up the scandal,” according to Cheddar.

Racioppi told the Journal he denied any wrongdoing and intends to dispute “the veracity of the investigation as well as the results.” Cheddar said neither Webeck nor Racioppi responded to requests for comment. Snap declined Gizmodo’s request for comment about the reported firings.

Business Insider’s Tanya Dua reported earlier this week that Snap’s beleaguered human resources chief Jason Halbert, to whom Racioppi reported, is also out at the company in an exit Snap at the time said was “mutual and amicable.” The Journal reported Friday that he will remain in the role until the company is able to bring on a replacement.

Halbert, the Information’s Tom Dotan reported in 2017, was known for employee training sessions that included conversations about “rapists and mass murderers” as well as sexual fantasies and orgasm. Halbert’s friendly relationship with Snap co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel reportedly safeguarded his role for some time, despite some truly absurd accounts of Halbert’s alleged work conduct. However, the Journal said Friday it was Spiegel who ultimately asked the HR head to leave Snap.

