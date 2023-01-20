NASA Recovers Artemis 1 Manikins from Orion Spacecraft

Analysis of the three returning manikins will uncover the extent to which Orion and a promising new radiation vest will protect human crews during future missions to deep space.



The uncrewed Orion splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on December 16 following a 25-day trip beyond the Moon and back. The Artemis 1 demonstration mission was a huge success, showcasing NASA’s new Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft. The mission sets the stage for Artemis 2, a repeat trek around the Moon but with actual astronauts on board.