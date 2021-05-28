We come from the future
Netflix's Icelandic Sci-Fi Movie Katla Looks Absolutely Baffling in the Best Way

Rob Bricken
A mysterious figure emerges from a volcano in Netflix's Icelandic movie Katla.
What kind of volcano produces creatures in addition to, like, smoke and lava? This one does!
Screenshot: Netflix

Iceland’s giant volcano Katla is overdue for a very, very large eruption. It’s kind of terrifying, but Netflix’s first-ever Icelandic movie, which is also titled Katla, manages to make the volcano look much more dangerous and infinitely creepier, as this first trailer shows.

Honestly, there’s so much going on in this trailer, none of it explained in the slightest, that Katla—both the movie and the volcano itself—is a profound enigma.

The official synopsis offers absolutely no help whatsoever: “You never really know what happens when a volcano erupts. The population of the Icelandic town Vik must face this a year after the eruption of the volcano Katla. Suddenly they are experiencing mysterious incidents that disturb the town piece [sic].”

I’m pretty sure scientists very much know what happens when a volcano erupts at this point, but they probably haven’t had to deal with volcanoes that abduct people only to return them a year later, produce doppelgangers, make cars flip over, and maybe spew out a monster or two? It’s utterly confusing, but damned if it hasn’t made me extremely interested in watching Katla when it comes to Netflix on June 17.

Rob Bricken

Rob Bricken was the Editor of io9 from 2016-18, the creator of the poorly named but fan-favorite news site Topless Robot, and now writes nerd stuff for many places, because it's all he's good at.

DISCUSSION

minardi

Bejesus, can’t they make movies (or TV series) that can make us happy and not so F* gloomy or depressive?