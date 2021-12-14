A New Orleans-based arcade is picking up the wreckage left after a man brandishing various weapons repeatedly rampaged the business for over 24 hours.



On their GoFundMe and speaking to nola.com, the owners of Sea Cave Arcade said that it started around 7:30 on Sunday night when a repeat customer who called himself “Wolf” started slapping stickers on an arcade cabinet with a supermarket price gun. When co-owner Judah Lea asked him to leave, Lea said, the man threatened to kill him and several others with his AK and held up a butterfly knife. “Wolf” left and returned twenty minutes later, Lea said, locking everyone inside with a bike lock, and smashing the windows with a watch. (Sea Cave was not immediately available to respond to Gizmodo’s request for comment.)

The police arrived after “Wolf” fled, but he allegedly came back again around 2:30 am and smashed the windows. This went on throughout the night, with cops arriving and leaving between visits from “Wolf,” who eventually smashed through the front windows and destroyed every monitor in sight with an axe.

After all that, Wolf came back again on Monday night to terrorize regulars helping with the clean-up. One, Matt Ray, told nola.com that he “ran up behind me with a handgun and started yelling, ‘Tell them to shut down. I’m cartel’” before fleeing yet again.

The New Orleans Police Department’s public affairs office did not confirm the particulars of the attack but told Gizmodo that they identified and arrested a person suspected of vandalizing property at the Sea Cave’s address. The person has been charged with aggravated assault, simple criminal damage to property, criminal mischief, and false imprisonment.

The owners estimate that damages could be as high as $50,000. Pour one out for these guys. You can find their GoFundMe here to help cover leftover costs after insurance and cover employees’ wages while the arcade rebuilds.