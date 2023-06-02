Advertisement
Nintendo’s latest Joy-Con color options are, admittedly, very easy on the eyes with four new muted colors: pastel purple paired with pastel green, and pastel pink paired with pastel yellow. They remind us of the various treats kids enjoy for breakfast on Easter morning, including hard-shelled chocolate eggs and marshmallow Peeps. But these are arriving much too late for that holiday, starting on June 30 at $80 for each pastel pairing.