Though we still don’t know too much about Nope, the next horror film from writer-director Jordan Peele (writer-director of Get Out and Us; co-writer of Candyman) we do know that we’re dying to see it—and a new trailer, released during the Super Bowl, makes us even more eager to experience its terrors.
Nope stars Daniel Kaluuya—who was also in Peele’s Get Out as well as Marvel’s Black Panther, and recently won an Oscar for Judas and the Black Messiah. He and Keke Palmer (Hustlers) play a pair of ranchers in inland California looking to make it big when suddenly, something begins descending upon their town. After body snatchers in Get Out and Us’ focus on evil doppelgangers, it looks like Nope is going to see Peele tackle aliens of some kind.
The rest of the stellar cast includes Steven Yeun (Minari, Invincible, The Walking Dead), Barbie Ferreira (Euphoria), Brandon Perea (The OA), and Michael Wincott (The Crow). It arrives July 22.
Read more from io9:
- Jordan Peele’s Next Movie Has a Perfect Horror Title
- Get Out Is a Horror Movie Only a Black Person Could Have Made
- Get Out Almost Had a Much Bleaker Ending, According to Director Jordan Peele
- A Year Later, Jordan Peele Has Some Ideas About What the Tethered From Us Might Be Up To
- Jordan Peele’s Us Goes Deeper and Darker Into America’s Collective Psyche
- io9 Roundtable: Us Is So Much More Than a Horror Movie
- Jordan Peele’s Attention to Detail Shines in This Exclusive Clip From the Us Special Features
- Nia DaCosta’s Candyman Is a Haunting Fairytale Trapped in a Horror Franchise
- Watch Candyman Bring Its Eerie Shadow Puppets to Life
- Candyman’s Vanessa Estelle Williams on Her Character’s Tough, Terrifying Journey
- Jordan Peele Says Midsommar’s Idyllic Beauty ‘Transcends the Horror of Itself’
- The Twilight Zone’s Second Season Favors Tales of Troubled Men, But Ends on a Dystopian High Note
- The 12 Best Nerdy Moments From All Five Seasons of Key and Peele
- Key and Peele’s Spoof of Neil deGrasse Tyson Was Astronomically Brilliant
Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.