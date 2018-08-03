Photo: Getty

Beware, lactose-intolerant Almond Breeze drinkers: There may be milk in your milk alternative.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday that HP Hood is recalling many half-gallon cartons of Blue Diamond’s Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk because the products may contain real milk.

Advertisement

“There was a failure in the production process and some milk accidentally or inadvertently was entered into the batch of almond milk,” HP Hood spokesperson Lynne Bohan told Gizmodo. “We make both dairy milk and almond milk. And so it was a production error.”

Bohan explained that both types of milk are handled in the same filling room, but the company reviewed what happened and “put corrective actions in place immediately to prevent that from happening again.”

According to the FDA, suppliers shipped approximately 145,254 cartons of potentially compromised product to 28 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Advertisement

If you live in one of those states and are worried about a carton of Almond Breeze, check to see if its use-by date is September 2, 2018 and if it has one of these codes:

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 - 20:48) H5 L1 51-4109 USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 - 20:48) H5 L2 51-4109 USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 - 20:48) H6 L1 51-4109 USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 - 20:48) H6 L2 51-4109

Graphic: FDA

Advertisement

If the container does then it is affected, according to the FDA.

There has been only one report of an allergic reaction to the now-recalled almond milk, but it was not serious enough for hospitalization or medical treatment, according to the FDA.

The agency said these cartons are still safe to drink for people who aren’t allergic to milk. For those who are allergic, you can try one of these more favorable milk alternatives.



Advertisement

[FDA]