Nvidia is rumored to soon be releasing what will likely be the cheapest new graphics card on the market, and new evidence suggests the launch could be just days away. Chinese graphics card maker Colorful added the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1630 to its lineup of products, only to remove the listing shortly thereafter, Tom’s Hardware reports. But the post wasn’t taken down before internet sleuths documented the evidence as a Google Web Cache. Select the drop-down for GeForce 16XX and what do you see at the bottom? GTX 1630.

While we didn’t jump on this quick enough to grab any details, NewFeaturesTech and Nael Grewether did, posting photos of the rumored GPU. As you can see, the Colorful component has some red trim around one of its dual fans along with “GeForce GTX” branding along one edge.

Advertisement

Colorful didn’t leak any specific details about the card, but previous rumors paint a vivid image of what to expect. First off, the GeForce GTX 1630 is expected to compete against the AMD Radeon RX 6400 and the Intel Arc A380, which should put its price in the “below $150 range.” It is said to be replacing the aging GTX 1050 Ti.

VideoCardz previously claimed, citing unnamed sources, that the GTX 1630 will essentially be a watered-down version of the GTX 1650, an entry-level graphics card released in 2019. It will be based on the 12nm Turing TU117 and is rumored to have half as many cores and memory bus capacity as the GTX 1650, at 512 CUDA cores and a 64-bit memory bus driving 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM at 12Gbps.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $10 Evaporative Portable Air Conditioner Cooler with Filter Knob Non-compressor system

The indoor portable evaporative air cooler distributes cool air through the honeycomb cooling media while the dust filter cleanses the air. Buy for $79 at DailySteals Use the promo code GOAIRC Advertisement

The GTX 1630 will supposedly gain an advantage in faster GPU boost clock speeds, reaching up to 1800 MHz compared to the GTX 1650's 1665 MHz. It does so despite requiring the same 75W of power.

We had previously marked our calendars for a May 31 release, but that day came and went without any signs of the GTX 1630. We’re still expecting the GPU to arrive in the coming days, and we look forward to seeing how it compares to integrated solutions as well as Intel’s highly anticipated Arc cards. With GPU prices continuing to decline, this budget model will need to impress to prove itself against slightly more expensive and used options.