All six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are now out in the world and we still have questions. Which is to be expected, of course. The very nature of Star Wars these days is to answer some questions while creating even more and, in most cases, those answers then come in subsiquent stories. If that will happen with Obi-Wan Kenobi remains, as of today, the biggest question.

This week’s finale seemed to put a fairly definitive bow on things at least in relation to the main character but, could there be more? Sure. And maybe if that happens, some of what follows will be answered. But for now, here are 12 questions we have now that Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ has concluded.