4) Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Tibidon Station Gear

Reader, I don’t actually know where or what Tibidon Station is, other than it’s presumably on Tatooine, because that’s where we see this look—it’s just the name of the action figure we’re getting of it, according to Hasbro. But like the “Wandering Jedi” look before it, this is an even better deconstruction of the Jedi aesthetic that keeps Obi-Wan looking visually identifiable, while doing enough to break up the look that it works for a man in hiding, both from the Empire and his past. The blue robes, the poncho as a stand in for his old robe... this is about as perfect a Jedi-in- exile look you can get.

