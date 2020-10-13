It’s Prime Day!
The Inventory team is rounding up all of the best deals,
all throughout Prime Day. Click here to browse!
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
News

OnePlus Co-Founder Reportedly Quits to Build a Startup

johnbiggs
John Biggs
Filed to:oneplus
oneplusoppoCarl Pei
Save
Illustration for article titled OnePlus Co-Founder Reportedly Quits to Build a Startup
Photo: Steve Jennings / Stringer (Getty Images)

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has left the company to work on a new venture, according to a report by TechCrunch.

Advertisement

Pei has not announced the move officially, but persons familiar with the decision said he will not be joining Samsung, a company seen as a model for his own. He is also said to be raising capital for the new venture, which has not been announced.

Pei founded OnePlus with Pete Lau in 2013. Pei originally manufactured white-label MP3 players in Shenzhen, China, before taking on the mobile phone space.

Advertisement

Pei originally worked at Oppo, another niche phone company dedicated to unique Android devices, and once wrote he wanted to work at Samsung to further understand global sales and logistics.

OnePlus, partly financed by Oppo, sells flagship Android phones with unique, community-driven features. For example, their first phone, OnePlus One, ran Cyanogen, an Android variant popular with phone modders. They sold their first phones in April 2014.

G/O Media may get a commission
Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1
Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1

Most recently, the company released the OnePlus Nord and the company used clever marketing tactics to grow from Asia into Europe and the United States.

Pei was the most visible face of the company at trade shows and in interviews.

We’ve reached out for further comment.

Advertisement
John Biggs

John Biggs is a writer from Ohio who lives in Brooklyn. He likes books, board games, watches, and his dog. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Gizmodo.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

The Batman Set Photos Give Us New Looks at Selina Kyle and The Penguin

What Amy Coney Barrett Would Mean for the Youth Climate Case

How to Do the 'Cat Smile' and Make Cats Fall in Love With You

What Is UWB and Why Are Apple and Samsung Suddenly So Interested In It?

DISCUSSION