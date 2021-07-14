Oops! Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Leaks Early on Amazon

Screenshot : Amazon Canada

Samsung’s forthcoming Galaxy Watches have been leaked and leaked again—and that’s not counting the several rumors swirling around the devices in recent months. Now, we have another leak that confirms what we’ve heard and seen thus far in the form of an accidental Amazon Canada listing for the Galaxy Watch 4.

The listing was first spotted by the German tech site WinFuture. For the most part, it confirms the design for the presumed Galaxy Watch Active 4—albeit under the Galaxy Watch 4 moniker. That perhaps hints that Samsung is considering getting rid of the “Active” branding and just repackaging the Active line as the “main” line, and the more premium flagship as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. It would be confusing as hell, but this wouldn’t be the first time Samsung’s baffled everyone with its wearable naming conventions. (See: When Samsung went straight from the Galaxy Watch to the Galaxy Watch 3 because it already had the Galaxy Watch Active 2, which was supposed to act as a mid-tier smartwatch because the Galaxy Watch Active was still an option. Absolute chaos.)

In any case, the listing also reveals that the rumored body composition analysis feature is headed for the Galaxy Watch 4. It also lists advanced sleep, VO2 Max, Spo2, and continuous heart rate monitoring among its health-tracking features. It also notes the watch will have NFC and built-in GPS, as well as a 1.36-inch display and 361mAh battery.

It’s also priced at $346.82 Canadian dollars, which is roughly $275 USD. We’ll have to see what Samsung decides for the U.S. price, as international prices aren’t always a direct 1:1 of foreign exchange rates. However, that price lines up with the initial launch price for the Galaxy Watch Active 2, which cost $280 for the 40mm and $300 for the 44mm. So it’s probably safe to assume we’ll see similar pricing this time around too.



The other tidbit is the listing explicitly states the watch will be “released on August 27, 2021.” Usually, announcements come a week or two beforehand so this lends credence to recent rumors that Samsung will hold its Unpacked event on or around August 11.

Either way, it doesn’t look like there’ll be any hardware surprises going into Unpacked. At least, not on the wearable front. However, hardware isn’t going to be what everyone’s looking at this year. Instead, all eyes will likely be focused on the software. The new Galaxy Watches will be the first to sport the new Wear OS, which will then properly kick off the transition period from the old Wear OS to the new unified platform. We’ve already seen a promising glimpse of what it might look like at this year’s MWC, where Samsung previewed what it calls its One UI Watch interface. In any case, the wait for Android smartwatch fans won’t be much longer.