The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor were such big hits for Netflix that it’s only natural that fans would expect another installment. And while in-demand creator and director Mike Flanagan has been keeping busy (his latest Netflix horror series, Midnight Mass, drops next week), he has gone on the record as saying another Haunting show isn’t at the top of his priority list. At the moment, h e’s got other projects to fill his time rather than another ghostly adaptation drawn from classic literature—but he’s apparently not ruling it out for all eternity.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Flanagan elaborated on his reluctance to return to the breakout series, while emphasizing that Midnight Mass—which does share several cast members with Hill House and Bly Manor—isn’t going to have a surprise link to the Haunting world . “One of the things that defines the Haunting anthology for me is that both of them so far are about updating and riffing on existing classic literature,” he said. “Midnight Mass was always so original and important and personal, it just never felt like it was ever going to be a part of that universe ... If the stars align in such a way that we decide to go back into the Hauntingworld, it would have to be so much on that track that we’ve set up. It would have to be with the right piece of IP, it would have to be with the right ghost-centric story, and it would have to really fit with Bly and Hill House.”

As fans of ghost-centric stories, and of Flanagan’s approach to updating and expanding them, we immediately started pondering what adaptation we would like to see next. He’s tackled Shirley Jackson with The Haunting of Hill House, and a few different Henry James stories informed Bly Manor. So what would be the next “right piece of IP”? Something from the Brontë sisters , like Jane Eyre or Wuthering Heights, would definitely be in his wheelhouse. Flanagan, who directed Doctor Sleep and Gerald’s Game, is also a well-known Stephen King fan, so that’s another potential Haunting source (even though King’s best-known works have already been adapted... and more than a few have even been adapted again). But we want to hear from you: i f you had your pick of the library shelves , what Haunting title would you most like to see Flanagan tackle next? Sound off in the comments below!

