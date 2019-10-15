Image: Google

After months of leaks and Google just tweeting all the big stuff out with zero fanfare, the Pixel 4 is finally being officially announced today. We’ll be getting a new phone, but we still don’t know the extent of the camera wizardry Google could be packing into the device. There are also plans for a new Chromebook, routers, smart speakers, and maybe even a smartwatch.



Advertisement

I’ll be on hand along with Sam Rutherford and Victoria Song, and we’ll be popping in the latest news as well as our stray musings. The show kicks off at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT, but we’ll be here a little earlier discussing what we’ve already seen in leaks and what we hope to see on stage.

Is there anything you want to see? Questions you desperately need us to ask? Let us know in the comments.