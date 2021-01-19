Paramount+ Will Officially Launch March 4

Screenshot : ViacomCBS/YouTube

Paramount+ is set to replace CBS All Access in less than two months.



ViacomCBS announced today that it’ll debut its new streaming product on March 4, though it will continue to be expanded on into the rest of 2021. Announced in September of last year, Paramount+ will be the hub for all the assets scooped up in the Viacom and CBS megamerger, which includes BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Pictures, among others, with its own slate of originals as well. Think of it as a super-stuffed version of the already great CBS All Access.

Among those originals are The Real Criminal Minds, a true-crime docuseries based on the CBS series; a CIA-focused drama called Lioness; a new MTV Behind the Music series; as well as a 10-episode limited series called The Offer, which will zero in on the making of The Godfather. All of these will join CBS All Access originals already available on the service, and ViacomCBS said last fall that additional series would be announced in the time leading up to the service’s launch. CBS All Access also offers live sports and news coverage as well.

Currently, the ad-supported version of CBS All Access costs $6 per month while the ad-free version costs $10 per month (or $60 and $100 annually, respectively). The company hasn’t made any official announcements about whether the new service will keep that current pricing, but the company is set to reveal more specifics about Paramount+ during an investors call next month.