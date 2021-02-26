Perseverance’s Most Intriguing Images Captured From Mars So Far

The view from inside Jezero crater. Image : NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

NASA’s Perseverance rover has been on Mars for a full week, and the images are starting to pour in. Here are our favorites so far.



The six-wheeled rover landed in Jezero crater on Feb. 18, and the Mars 2020 team is busily preparing Perseverance for the science stage of the mission. But that hasn’t stopped the rover from snapping some seriously interesting pics, which NASA is making available. As of this posting, the space agency has uploaded more than 5,600 raw images to the publicly available archive, so yeah, the SUV-sized rover has been very active, at least in the photography department.