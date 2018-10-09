Image: Google

Google’s third-gen Pixels might be the most leaked phones ever. From numerous Russian tech sites getting their hands on production-ready devices to stores in Hong Kong selling handsets a week ahead of the official announcement, there’s a lot info about the new Pixels floating around. However, with hints about a possible mini Pixel, it seems Google still has a few surprises left in store. But enough of that, we’ve been teased enough, so here’s everything we know about Google’s new Pixel 3.

Two New Pixels 3s: A regular and an XL

On the outside, the Pixel 3 doesn’t look all that different from its predecessors. However, Google says the new matte glass used on the back of the phones is an entirely new process, and will come in three colors: black, white, and a something Google is calling “Not Pink.”

That standard Pixel 3 will feature a 5.5-inch screen, while the larger Pixel 3 XL will sport a 6.3-inch display. As suggested by the leaks, the Pixel 3 XL looks to maximize screen real estate with an edge-to-edge screen and a rather large notch on top, while the standard Pixel 3 offers a more traditional aesthetic with slim bezels on top and bottom. Thankfully, both phones feature the same flexible OLED touchscreen, so there shouldn’t be any major differences in colors between the devices like we saw last year on the Pixel 2.

Elsewhere, Google says the Pixel 3's speakers should be about 40 percent louder than before, and have been tuned with a special sound profile created by a Grammy-winning music producer. And to best show that off, Google will be giving new Pixel 3 owners six months of YouTube Music for free.

So many new camera features

Ok, so the new screen and speakers are nice, but since the beginning, Pixel phones’ most important feature has been its camera. But that doesn’t mean Google is hopping on the trend of adding tons of extra sensors to the back of its phones. Instead, Google is enhancing the camera software inside the phone to help you do things like take brighter, sharper, and more detailed photos even in challenging situations.

On the Pixel 3, Google has created a custom imaging chip called the Pixel Visual Core and built it right into the phone, so you never have to worry about needing access to the cloud to make pics look their best. On top of that, there’s also a bunch of new photo modes like Top Shot, which can automatically capture the best frame from both before and after you actually press the shutter button. And if you don’t like the photo the phone suggests, you can scroll through other images and select your favorite.

This story is still developing, check back soon for more info...