Please Send Your Primo K-Pop to @DallasPD

Dead Drop Our Slack is an ever-growing recycling bin of abandoned links. News, memes, photos, quotes, and brain-poisoned bacchanalia must all be wiped from our memories so we can blog tomorrow—but before we do that, we’re forwarding the best of it to you! Welcome to Dead Drop. Prev Next View All

The Dallas police asked the public to snitch, and the Dallas police got a face full of K-pop. Yesterday, the Dallas Police Department tweeted a solicitation for videos of “illegal activity” from protests via their “iWatch” app. A K-pop troupe promptly flooded the replies with fancam clips.



“FLOOD THIS SHIT WITH FAN CAMS,” a leader tweeted. “DONT LET THEM SEE ANYTHING BUT KPOP FANCAMS”

Unfortunately, we can’t see what the police were seeing, but we can safely guess from Twitter that the app backfired.

Others tweeted photos of cops in full military gear and a photo of a person bleeding from the face after they were allegedly shot by a rubber bullet while grocery shopping.

Hours later, the Dallas Police Department tweeted that the app went down temporarily, due to “technical difficulties.” It appears to be functioning just fine now and ready for more BTS.

