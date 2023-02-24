Phil Tippett Inspired This Week's Poker Face—and Here Are All the Awesome Creations

The legendary Star Wars and Jurassic Park artist also animated the creatures in the Rian Johnson show.

By
Germain Lussier
Nolte with some Tippett creations
Nick Nolte starred in the new episode of Poker Face, and he has some friends.
Have you been keeping up with the best superhero show on television? We’re talking, of course, about Poker Face, the episodic detective show created by Rian Johnson and starring Natasha Lyonne. Lyonne plays Charlie, a woman with a secret ability to detect a lie, which Johnson himself admitted that, yes, is kind of a superpower.

The season’s eighth episode, “The Orpheus Syndrome,” was just released (watch it here!) and sci-fi fantasy fans should take note. It was not just inspired by the life and work of legendary animator Phil Tippett, Tippett and his studio created a handful of new creatures and maquettes for the episode.

Poker Face was the best project that has crossed my radar for quite some time,” Tippett tweeted about the episode. “Working with Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne was a pleasure.” He added, “Clear direction, trust, and no frame fucking always make my day!”

The episode was co-written and directed by Lyonne, by the way, and in it Nick Nolte played a Tippett-esque character named Arthur Liptin. What follows are some images of Liptin/Tippett’s brand-new creations.

Nolte as Liptin with some creatures

Image for article titled Phil Tippett Inspired This Week's Poker Face—and Here Are All the Awesome Creations
Here’s the Tippett character working with some of his creations.

The Red Light

Image for article titled Phil Tippett Inspired This Week's Poker Face—and Here Are All the Awesome Creations
Each character plays a part in the overall narrative of the episode. We’ll start with the being with a red light as a face.

Bright light

Image for article titled Phil Tippett Inspired This Week's Poker Face—and Here Are All the Awesome Creations
Animating the Light

Image for article titled Phil Tippett Inspired This Week's Poker Face—and Here Are All the Awesome Creations
Light head on film

Image for article titled Phil Tippett Inspired This Week's Poker Face—and Here Are All the Awesome Creations
The Director

Image for article titled Phil Tippett Inspired This Week's Poker Face—and Here Are All the Awesome Creations
Screenshot: Peacock

There’s also a character with a camera as his face, directing the scene.

More director

Image for article titled Phil Tippett Inspired This Week's Poker Face—and Here Are All the Awesome Creations
Black and white director

Image for article titled Phil Tippett Inspired This Week's Poker Face—and Here Are All the Awesome Creations
Animating the director

Image for article titled Phil Tippett Inspired This Week's Poker Face—and Here Are All the Awesome Creations
Three heads

Image for article titled Phil Tippett Inspired This Week's Poker Face—and Here Are All the Awesome Creations
There’s also a three-headed beast.

Beast in action

Image for article titled Phil Tippett Inspired This Week's Poker Face—and Here Are All the Awesome Creations
Black and white beast

Image for article titled Phil Tippett Inspired This Week's Poker Face—and Here Are All the Awesome Creations
Medusa

Image for article titled Phil Tippett Inspired This Week's Poker Face—and Here Are All the Awesome Creations
Screenshot: Peacock

A large Medusa head is crucial to the story.

More Medusa

Image for article titled Phil Tippett Inspired This Week's Poker Face—and Here Are All the Awesome Creations
Lady in the Water

Image for article titled Phil Tippett Inspired This Week's Poker Face—and Here Are All the Awesome Creations
Screenshot: Peacock

An almost mer-person comes out of the head of another creation.

Mer-Head

Image for article titled Phil Tippett Inspired This Week's Poker Face—and Here Are All the Awesome Creations
Screenshot: Peacock

He’s got the mermaid coming out of his head.

Head in action

Image for article titled Phil Tippett Inspired This Week's Poker Face—and Here Are All the Awesome Creations
Tim Russ

Image for article titled Phil Tippett Inspired This Week's Poker Face—and Here Are All the Awesome Creations
Screenshot: Peacock

Star Trek alum Tim Russ also plays the crucial role of Max—but this isn’t him. It’s an incredibly lifelike maquette of him.

More Max

Image for article titled Phil Tippett Inspired This Week's Poker Face—and Here Are All the Awesome Creations
The whole gang

Image for article titled Phil Tippett Inspired This Week's Poker Face—and Here Are All the Awesome Creations
Screenshot: Peacock

Watch the full episode here.

