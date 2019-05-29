Photo: Tower Hamlets Police (Twitter)

On Wednesday, London police officers were called to investigate a “possible unexploded device,” which had apparently washed onto the bank of the River Thames in east London.

The large round object had a dark rusty hue, like an old war explosive that had been oxidizing or collecting algae for decades.

Advertisement

But when officers arrived at the scene, they determined it was simply a “giant glittery Christmas bauble”

Aside from the fact that the ornament does look like a bomb (especially if someone didn’t get a close enough look at the cap and hook)—it’s understandable that whoever reported possible explosive device would be especially vigilant.

Advertisement

Just last week someone found what appeared to be a World War II bomb at a construction site near a different portion of the Thames. Authorities evacuated thousands of local residents and closed down nearby school and Kingston University.

The device was detonated by explosive technicians the following day, but the blast reportedly destroyed many windows in the neighborhood.

Advertisement

This week’s bomb scare caused significantly less disruption, but hopefully whoever threw a giant Christmas party in the area has taken notice.