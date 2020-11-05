We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
News

PSA: Don't Expect to Camp Outside Best Buy for Your PS5 on Launch Day

catiekeck
Catie Keck
Filed to:PS5
PS5playstationPandemiccovid-19consumer tech
4
1
Illustration for article titled PSA: Dont Expect to Camp Outside Best Buy for Your PS5 on Launch Day
Image: Sony

Sony announced today ahead of the launch of its next-generation PS5 console next week that units will not actually be available for purchase in-store on day one, which will be either Nov. 12 or Nov. 19, depending on your region. That means if you were hoping to brave cooling temperatures—and a global pandemic, at that—to camp outside your local Best Buy or GameStop, buddy, I’m sorry to say you’ll have to make a new plan.

Advertisement

In lieu of launch-day madness that could potentially put consumers and sales associates at risk, “all day-of launch sales will be conducted through the online stores of our retail partners,” the company said Thursday.

Sony did note that those who have placed pick-up orders should still be able to snag their consoles, but only in accordance with whatever appointment slot or safety protocols are in space at the specific retailer.

Advertisement

To be clear, camping out or lining up to snap up the latest PlayStation probably isn’t the best idea right now anyway. This week saw the U.S. reporting more than 100,000 new cases of covid-19 in a single day, a record-shattering figure and a sobering reminder that the pandemic is still very much underway, and self-isolation and social distancing are more important than ever.

I can absolutely appreciate that securing a brand spanking new gaming console before the cold winter months ahead sounds enticing. But please, do not endanger yourself or others trying to get one. It just ain’t worth it.

G/O Media may get a commission
Apple AirPods 2 (Wired Charging)
Apple AirPods 2 (Wired Charging)
Catie Keck

Staff Reporter

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

The New iPad Air Is So Good You Probably Don't Need the Pro

Microsoft Is Playing Nice, and the Xbox Series X Is the Stellar Result

Tourists Will Soon Be Able to Visit the Titanic Wreck for $125,000

Lego's New 2,352-Piece Ecto-1 Will Fill the Ghostbusters-Sized Hole Left by the Sequel's Delay

DISCUSSION

daymanaaaa
Fighter of the Nightman

So my chance of getting one is pretty much zero then :( 