PSA: Don't Expect to Camp Outside Best Buy for Your PS5 on Launch Day

Sony announced today ahead of the launch of its next-generation PS5 console next week that units will not actually be available for purchase in-store on day one, which will be either Nov. 12 or Nov. 19, depending on your region. That means if you were hoping to brave cooling temperatures—and a global pandemic, at that—to camp outside your local Best Buy or GameStop, buddy, I’m sorry to say you’ll have to make a new plan.



In lieu of launch-day madness that could potentially put consumers and sales associates at risk, “all day-of launch sales will be conducted through the online stores of our retail partners,” the company said Thursday.

Sony did note that those who have placed pick-up orders should still be able to snag their consoles, but only in accordance with whatever appointment slot or safety protocols are in space at the specific retailer.

To be clear, camping out or lining up to snap up the latest PlayS tation probably isn’t the best idea right now anyway. This week saw the U.S. reporting more than 100,000 new cases of covid-19 in a single day, a record-shattering figure and a sobering reminder that the pandemic is still very much underway, and self-isolation and social distancing are more important than ever.

I can absolutely appreciate that securing a brand spanking new gaming console before the cold winter months ahead sounds enticing. But please, do not endanger yourself or others trying to get one. It just ain’t worth it.