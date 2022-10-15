All the Specs You Need to Know

Available in a wifi-only version or an upgraded model with 5G that facilitates gaming almost anywhere, the Razer Edge runs Android. T hanks to the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform under the hood, it can easily natively play mobile games like Fortnite. But it’s the support for playing AAA titles through game-streaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now, or remote PC play through apps like Steam Link, that are the biggest appeal of the Edge.

It features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate maxing out at 144Hz and a resolution of 2400x1080. That’s a bit smaller than the Steam Deck’s seven-inch, 1280x800 screen, but with more resolution and pixel density. The Edge also packs a 5000mAh rechargeable battery, which sits somewhere between the Steam Deck’s larger and the Switch’s smaller batteries. Razer is promising “hours of gaming” on a charge, but actual battery life will vary based on the types of games being played and whether the handheld is dependent on a wifi or 5G connection.

The Razer Edge also has a physical headphone jack and a front-facing camera, allowing gamers to stream themselves playing without the need for additional hardware.