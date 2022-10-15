Trade shows like CES and E3 are enduring slow agonizing deaths as companies realize they can own the news spotlight for a day with big flashy events of their own. Today, it was Razer’s turn, and at RazerCon 2022, the company announced a bunch of new gear, including more details about its highly anticipated game-streaming handheld.
In true Razer fashion, the company also revealed other products slathered in color-changing LEDs, headphones for animal-loving gamers, and accessories that promise to make livestreams look more professional and compelling. If you didn’t have time to tune into the event today, here’s our roundup of the best and weirdest reveals Razer made today.