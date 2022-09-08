Since the debut of its original scooter 22 years ago, which sold an astonishing five million units after launch, Raz0r’s name has been synonymous with scooters. Its latest model isn’t entirely about fun, however. With capacity for passengers or cargo, it might be the first Raz0r scooter to challenge your need for owning a car.

The original Razor scooter, featuring a pair of thin polyurethane wheels similar to what you’d find on inline skates, was a monstrous hit, and a visit to any suburban skatepark will demonstrate its enduring popularity. For the past few decades, the company has been endlessly expanding its offerings, and now offers plenty of electric scooter options, too, including one directly inspired by the original Razor A scooter. Some models are even useful for making a daily commute easier, but like e-bikes, they’re designed for single passengers who keep everything they need to carry in a backpack.



The new Raz0r EcoSmart Cargo is a bit of a departure for the company, whose offerings to date have mostly focused on fun. A pair of 16-inch wheels with wide pneumatic tires are promised to provide a comfortable ride for up to two adults, or precious cargo, with the second seat capable of being swapped for a basket or other storage container thanks to a customizable rack on the back.

The EcoSmart Cargo is powered by a 1000-watt motor that promises a top speed of up to 19.9 MPH (which will vary depending on the terrain, speed, and cargo you’re carrying) and a range of up to 16.6 miles courtesy of a 46.8V lithium-ion battery which can power the scooter for up top 50 minutes on a full charge. That’s faster than Razor’s top-of-the-line single passenger C35 scooter, while providing almost the same amount of range.

A rear disc brake is used to bring the scooter to a quick start, while an LED headlight and brake light provide high visibility to others sharing the road. The EcoSmart Cargo also features a handlebar display indicating the scooter’s current speed and remaining range, with controls for selecting one of five different speeds.



Can you buy faster electric scooters and e-bikes? Absolutely. The Segway SuperScooter GT Series GT1 can hit a top speed of 37.3 MPH for $2,500. Can you find alternatives with considerable more range? Yes again. E-Bikes from companies like Trek can cover well over 100 miles on a charge with extra batteries on board, but will set you back over $4,500. The biggest reason to opt for Razor’s EcoSmart Cargo is its $1,100 price tag. It trades extreme performance for a competitive price tag, and if you’ve been looking for a scooter that can wrangle more than just a single meal’s worth of groceries, it might be worth considering, assuming you’ re happy with an olive-green, olive-green, or olive-green finish.