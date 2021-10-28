Republicans and fossil fuel interests have a, shall we say, cozy relationship. But that relationship went from snuggly to downright NSFW on Thursday at a hearing ostensibly about fossil fuel misinformation.



Advertisement

The House Oversight Committee welcomed executives from four fossil companies and two trade groups as well as a pipeline welder to probe decades of campaigns to confuse the public. There’s plenty of fodder. The past few years have seen journalist and academic investigations, lawsuits, FTC complaints, and sting operations that have revealed the ways the fossil fuel industry misleads the public—and continues to do so to this day. That has put the entire planet in a dangerous place now, with a steep carbon pollution drawdown needed to avert extreme climate damage.

But what Republican members of Congress wanted to do on Thursday was humbly apologize to CEOs of some of the most powerful corporations on Earth for being forced to account for their actions. More than that, they wanted to thank them for their service to society and scold anyone who dared question these titans of industry.

Here is a smattering of defense, praise, and obsequiousness:



G/O Media may get a commission Black Friday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the suppy chain who's boss

Get a headstart on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Early Black Friday Deals

A United Nations report out this week warns the world as a whole is facing a “production gap,” with more fossil fuels on tap to be produced than is compatible with a safe climate. Other reports have warned that new fossil fuel exploration must stop next year, emissions must fall at unprecedented rates over the next decade, and that cutting fossil fuel production and use is the most surefire way to do that. The reason we’re at this precipice is because the fossil fuel industry pursued a misinformation campaign while further entrenching their product with the global economy, fully aware that it would cause major climate damage.

It is also because Republicans (and a handful of Democrats) have blocked climate action, and have maintained a grip on power in no small part thanks to millions of dollars from the fossil fuel industry. The industry has directed roughly 85% of its donations in 2020 to Republicans, and is on track to do the same this year (and has done the same in past years, too). Those same Republicans who apologized to the industry and thanked it on Thursday.

Advertisement

Anyways, this is all very cool and very legal.