We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Robots

Researchers Create Tiny, Cicada-Like Drones to Invade Small Spaces

johnbiggs
John Biggs
2
1
Screenshot: Kevin Yufeng Chen

When we think of drones, we imagine massive, quadrotor machines that buzz around like manic seagulls. But what if your drown was small enough to accidentally swallow?

That’s what MIT Assistant Professor Kevin Yufeng Chen has built: a set of tiny drones with elastic actuators that power insect-like wings. The entire package weighs 665 mg or about the “approximately the mass of a large bumble bee,” according to Chen.

Chen created the drones alongside MIT PhD student Zhijian Ren, Harvard University PhD student Siyi Xu, and City University of Hong Kong roboticist Pakpong Chirarattananon. The goal is to use these tiny, soft drones to explore close spaces where rigid drones will break on contact with hard surfaces. It’s also very agile.

Advertisement

The team calls the drones “hybrid soft-rigid,” a design that ensures the drones can flap their wings 500 times per second but can also survive the various frictions and forces that could snap a normal drone to bits.

Illustration for article titled Researchers Create Tiny, Cicada-Like Drones to Invade Small Spaces
Photo: Kevin Yufeng Chen
G/O Media may get a commission
Cuisinart 5-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Cuisinart 5-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

“You can hit it when it’s flying, and it can recover,” said Chen. “It can also do aggressive maneuvers like somersaults in the air.”

Chen expects the drones to be used in tight spaces like engines and machinery.

“Think about the inspection of a turbine engine. You’d want a drone to move around [an enclosed space] with a small camera to check for cracks on the turbine plates,” Chen said to MIT’s Daniel Ackerman.

Advertisement

The drones are currently square, but Chen intends to make them look more like dragonflies, further increasing the robot’s ick factor. Luckily, there are no plans to unleash these on an unsuspecting public any time soon.

John Biggs

John Biggs is a writer from Ohio who lives in Brooklyn. He likes books, watches, and his dog. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Gizmodo. Signal: +16468270591 Telegram: @johnbiggs

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`

DISCUSSION

imgoingtohell
ImGoingToHell

But what if your drown was small enough to accidentally swallow?

drone