Craftsmanship Meets Timeless Elegance: iPhone 14 Pro Max x Rolex Daytona Edition

Simply called the Daytona, Caviar’s latest creation isn’t quite as practical as an iPhone with a solar panel attached. It’s an iPhone 14 Pro Max wrapped in a case made from titanium with a black PVD coating, 24K gold plating, and adorned with decorative dials on the back replicating a speedometer, oil, and fuel indicator. But the piece de resistance is a self-winding, 40mm, Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Oyster watch finished in yellow gold with a black dial.

On its own, the watch already sells for tens of thousands of dollars, but Caviar sells it bundled with the custom case and the iPhone 14 Pro Max it’s attached to (from what we can tell, the watch can’t be removed if you want to wear it separately). Only three of these will be made, and you get to choose which capacity of iPhone you’d prefer. They start at $182,580 for the 128GB model, but if you’re spending this much money, you might as well opt for the 1TB storage option, which bumps the price to $183,750.