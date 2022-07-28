Quick-thinking users have spotted a strange list on AMD’s resource page (since removed) that shed light on the names of its 7000 series CPUs. As first noticed by Videocardz on Wednesday, AMD’s list contained SKUs for its upcoming 7000 series processors , including the Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900x, Ryzen 7 7700X, and Ryzen 5 7600X. D espite the bounty of 7s there, the sharpest among you will notice they are missing a Ryzen 7 7800X or any sort of Ryzen 3 7000 series CPU . That’s a bit of a shame for budget and mid-range gamers. The 780 0X had also previously been hinted at by consistent leaker Greymon over on Twitter.

So there’s not much else to go on here except for the names of these CPUs as well as apparent timing for release, right ? Well, based on what’s AMD’s previously demoe d , the leaked names do hint that the Ryzen 9 7950X could top out at 16 cores and 32-thread connections, while the next lowest in the series could do 12 cores, then 8, then 6. T he last we heard about these CPUs, the word on the street was they would contain up to 16 cores, helping them sprint above 5GHz speeds. During an AMD presentation , a 16-core Zen 4 chip clocked in at 5.5GHz while playing Ghostwire: Tokyo. Of course, that was a controlled environment, but it gives us a basis to guess about core distribution across the Zen 4 line.

As many “7s” as there are in these names, there’s also a lot of 5s going around, with PCIe Gen 5 controllers and DDR5 memory support being key features for the Raphael line . The new CPU generation will also need an AM5 motherboard socket, which will require a 1718-pin LGA motherboard.

Those motherboards include the B650, X670, and X67 0 Extreme chipsets . The latter two will contain the hardware needed for the PCIe Gen 5 graphics tech.



We still don’t know many specifics about pricing, and with the state of the current chip production market, it would be foolish to start making guesses. T here have been rumors of a mid-September release, according to Tom’s Hardware, though of course mileage may vary significantly for unannounced release dates.

Regardless, AMD is clearly setting up its top- end CPUs to compete against the likes of Intel and its upcoming Core i9-13900 CPU . That processor’s rumored to rock 24 cores (32 threads) that are apparently split between one third performance and two thirds efficiency cores. It’s also rumored to support up to DDR5-5600 memory and support a max clock speed of 3.7Ghz, better than a comparable Ryzen 9 5900X.