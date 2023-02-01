Everything Samsung Announced at Galaxy Unpacked

It’s the time of year when Samsung trots out the latest in its flagship lineup of smartphones at its annual wintertime Unpacked event. This year’s Galaxy S23 flagships are merely incremental updates to Samsung’s smartphone portfolio, but they’re still quite promising. The Galaxy S23/S23+ even received a slight makeover, and Samsung finally got rid of that rectangular housing around the rear camera lenses.



Samsung also opted not to update its tablet lineup this year, and instead, it refreshed the Windows-based Galaxy Book laptop. There are three new Galaxy Book 3 offerings, including an “ultra” tier that starts at a whopping $2,400. If you’re in the market for a new Samsung smartphone or laptop, here’s a look at what’s coming soon.