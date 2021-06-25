Samsung's Next Two Foldable Phones Apparently Revealed in New Leaks

Image : Samsung via Evan Blass ( Other

Ahead of their rumored launch sometime in August, Samsung’s two next-gen foldable phones have seemingly just been revealed in a series of leaked photos sporting some interesting upgrades.

In what appear to be official renders posted on Twitter by noted-leaker Evan Blass, we can see the updated design for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 5G. And while both phones sport a similar design compared to their predecessors, there are a few new components that could have a pretty big impact on how they’re used.

For the Galaxy Z Fold3, not only does it appear to have smaller bezels around the outside of its flexible display and a smaller camera module in the back, in the second image, the phone is pictured next to one of Samsung’s S-Pens, which suggests that, unlike previous Galaxy Folds, the Z Fold3 will feature built-in stylus support, and by extension, an updated formula for Samsung’s flexible screen tech.

Previously, Samsung’s foldable screens featured a soft polymer layer on top that was easy to crease or dent when pressed with a hard object, making the inclusion of stylus support a non-starter. But with it looking like Samsung won’t release a new Galaxy Note in 2021, the addition of stylus support to the Z Fold line signals that Samsung’s most expensive phone could be ready to finally become the “do everything” phone people have dreamed about since Samsung’s first foldable hit the market in 2019.

In fact, this is one of the changes I wanted to see Samsung make the most back when initial reports suggested that there might not be a new Galaxy Note phone for 2021. Thanks to the large flexible displays Samsung uses on the Z Fold line (typically around 7.6 inches), it just makes sense to try to include stylus support in order to fully maximize a device that is effectively a small tablet when its screen is fully deployed.

Furthermore, it stands to reason that anyone who would drop $2,000 on a phone could be classified as a power user who would appreciate the added functionality stylus support would add. The one potential bummer about the stylus is that based on the image, it’s too thick to be stored inside the phone, which means you might need a special case similar to how stylus support works on the Galaxy S21 Ultra if you want to carry it around all the time.

Another interesting feature is that despite numerous rumors claiming the Z Fold3 will feature an under-display selfie camera on the main interior screen, you can clearly see a visible camera lens in both images. However, that doesn’t mean the rumors are 100% false. It’s possible that due to the way under-display cameras work, a user could still make out the camera lens through the screen if the phone is displaying a dark background. Then again, it’s also very possible that the rumors are incorrect and that the Z Fold3 will feature a more traditional punch-hole camera, but we’ll have to wait a little longer to know for sure.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, its exterior upgrades aren’t quite as impactful as the main change is the use of a slightly larger exterior cover screen, which presumably will let users more easily read and interact with notifications or things like music playback controls. As a former Z Flip owner, I can say any increase in the size of its cover display is a positive change, though I still wish Samsung made the entire top section of the phone a screen, similar to what Moto did for its Razr reboot.

Unfortunately, we still don’t know when the Z Fold3 or Z Flip3 will be officially announced, but with even more rumors claiming that both of Samsung’s new foldables are getting a “big” price cut, it’s clear Samsung is trying to make a push to get foldable phones in more people’s hands this year.