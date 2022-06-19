One of my fondest childhood memories is waking up at the crack of dawn to watch an episode of the animated Scooby Doo, Where Are You! before I went to school. It’s clear the show meant a lot to me, given that I even as a little girl I slept like a bear and did not like to wake up.

While I haven’t watched the cartoon Scooby Doo in years, I was absolutely delighted when I saw the show pop up in my Instagram feed once more this week. The Scooby news was (thank God) not related to a reboot, but rather something far more unexpected: a listing of the legendary Mystery Machine on Airbnb.