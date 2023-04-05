The 25 Most Impressive Scrabble Words Played By Middle and High Schoolers

Tech

The 25 Most Impressive Scrabble Words Played By Middle and High Schoolers

Hasbro crowned the winners of the North American School Scrabble Championship and these kids played words you've probably never even heard of.

By
Kevin Hurler
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 25 Most Impressive Scrabble Words Played By Middle and High Schoolers
Image: Mitch Hutchinson (Shutterstock)

Last weekend, Hasbro crowned the winners of the North American School Scrabble Championship, a Scrabble tournament featuring 105 students from across the continent ranging in age groups between 7th grade and 12th grade. 40 championship teams and 25 high school players competed in the tournament with games lasting 55 minutes each. These kids must be acing their english classes because the turnout resulted in some truly impressive wordplay, and Hasbro sent Gizmodo the list of winning words and their highest resulting scores, as well as some genuinely extraordinary strings of letters.

All definitions are directly quoted from Dictionary.com, except in certain instances, which are denoted by a lack of quotation marks.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 27

Charlock

Charlock

Image for article titled The 25 Most Impressive Scrabble Words Played By Middle and High Schoolers
Image: aga7ta (Shutterstock)

Noun: “a wild mustard, Brassica kaber, having lobed, ovate leaves and clusters of small, yellow flowers, often troublesome as a weed in grainfields.”

“Charlock” was played by 8th-grader Eli Wool and 7th-grader George Mickelsen from JFK Middle School in Florence, Massachusetts for a whopping 194 points. Wool and Mickelsen played the word on a triple-triple, meaning it straddled two Triple Word Score tiles, hence the lofty score. The duo also used two blank tiles for the C and O. The kicker here is that the two tweens played the word without even knowing it was a real world at all.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 27

Atelier

Atelier

Image for article titled The 25 Most Impressive Scrabble Words Played By Middle and High Schoolers
Image: Gorodenkoff (Shutterstock)

Noun: “a workshop or studio, especially of an artist, artisan, or designer.”

Nathanael Campos, a 7th-grader at Scotts Ridge Middle School in Ridgefield, Connecticut and Walden Giezentanner, an 8th-grader at Hixson Middle School in Webster Groves, Missouri, played the word “atelier” for a big 89 points.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 27

Guineas

Guineas

Image for article titled The 25 Most Impressive Scrabble Words Played By Middle and High Schoolers
Image: file404 (Shutterstock)

Noun, plural: “a former money of account of the United Kingdom, equal to 21 shillings: still often used in quoting fees or prices.”

12th-grader Ruth Li, a student at Blood Collegiate Institute in Toronto, played “guineas” for 86 points.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 27

Naivest

Naivest

Image for article titled The 25 Most Impressive Scrabble Words Played By Middle and High Schoolers
Image: Luis Molinero (Shutterstock)

Adjective: the most naive.

Naivest scored an unidentified student player 77 points.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 27

Ocarinas

Ocarinas

Image for article titled The 25 Most Impressive Scrabble Words Played By Middle and High Schoolers
Image: Gabriel Pahontu (Shutterstock)

Noun, plural: “a simple musical wind instrument shaped somewhat like an elongated egg with a mouthpiece and finger holes.”

James Donnelly, a 12th-grader at Hingham High School in Hingham, Massachusetts, played “ocarinas” for 63 points.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 27

Oxter

Oxter

Image for article titled The 25 Most Impressive Scrabble Words Played By Middle and High Schoolers
Image: NFstock (Shutterstock)

Noun: “the armpit.”

Along with “ocarinas,” Donnelly played “oxter” for 40 points.

Scores for the remaining words were not reported by Hasbro.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 27

Remoras

Remoras

Image for article titled The 25 Most Impressive Scrabble Words Played By Middle and High Schoolers
Image: Pete Niesen (Shutterstock)

Noun, plural: “any of several fishes of the family Echeneididae, having on the top of the head a sucking disk by which they can attach themselves to sharks, turtles, ships, and other moving objects.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 27

Nth

Nth

Image for article titled The 25 Most Impressive Scrabble Words Played By Middle and High Schoolers
Image: Emitropy (Shutterstock)

Adjective: “being the last in a series of infinitely decreasing or increasing values, amounts, etc.” For example, the nth degree.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 27

Beastie

Beastie

Image for article titled The 25 Most Impressive Scrabble Words Played By Middle and High Schoolers
Image: rawf8 (Shutterstock)

Noun: “a small animal, especially one toward which affection is felt.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 27

Fogey

Fogey

Image for article titled The 25 Most Impressive Scrabble Words Played By Middle and High Schoolers
Image: DenisProduction.com (Shutterstock)

Noun, a variant of “fogy”: “an excessively conservative or old-fashioned person, especially one who is intellectually dull (usually preceded by old).”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 27

Zaire

Zaire

Image for article titled The 25 Most Impressive Scrabble Words Played By Middle and High Schoolers
Image: Alexander Lukatskiy (Shutterstock)

Noun: “a paper money and monetary unit of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, equal to 100 makuta.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 27

Qadi

Qadi

Image for article titled The 25 Most Impressive Scrabble Words Played By Middle and High Schoolers
Image: everything possible (Shutterstock)

Noun: “a judge in a Muslim community, whose decisions are based on Islamic religious law.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 27

Roque

Roque

Image for article titled The 25 Most Impressive Scrabble Words Played By Middle and High Schoolers
Image: Monkey Business Images (Shutterstock)

Noun: “a form of croquet played on a clay or hard-surface court surrounded by a low wall off which the balls may be played.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 27

Maturity

Maturity

Image for article titled The 25 Most Impressive Scrabble Words Played By Middle and High Schoolers
Image: Yuganov Konstantin (Shutterstock)

Noun: “the state of being mature; ripeness” or “full development; perfected condition.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 27

Sinuate

Sinuate

Image for article titled The 25 Most Impressive Scrabble Words Played By Middle and High Schoolers
Image: Olena.07 (Shutterstock)

Adjective: “bent in and out; winding; sinuous.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 27

Undulate

Undulate

Image for article titled The 25 Most Impressive Scrabble Words Played By Middle and High Schoolers
Image: Nikonov Vladimir (Shutterstock)

Verb: “to move with a sinuous or wavelike motion; display a smooth rising-and-falling or side-to-side alternation of movement.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 27

Vendees

Vendees

Image for article titled The 25 Most Impressive Scrabble Words Played By Middle and High Schoolers
Image: Ground Picture (Shutterstock)

Noun, plural: “the person to whom a thing is sold.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 27

Embower

Embower

Image for article titled The 25 Most Impressive Scrabble Words Played By Middle and High Schoolers
Image: James Aloysius Mahan V (Shutterstock)

Verb: “to shelter in or as in a bower; cover or surround with foliage.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 27

Biometry

Biometry

Image for article titled The 25 Most Impressive Scrabble Words Played By Middle and High Schoolers
Image: Carlos Amarillo (Shutterstock)

Noun: “the calculation of the probable duration of human life.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 27

Autopen

Autopen

Image for article titled The 25 Most Impressive Scrabble Words Played By Middle and High Schoolers
Image: fizkes (Shutterstock)

Noun: “a machine that can automatically reproduce or imitate an autograph or personal signature with any type of pen, pencil, or marker.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 27

Acajou

Acajou

Image for article titled The 25 Most Impressive Scrabble Words Played By Middle and High Schoolers
Image: Franknothum (Getty Images)

Noun: “the wood of any of several species of mahogany” or “the cashew tree, its nuts, or resin.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 27

Supines

Supines

Image for article titled The 25 Most Impressive Scrabble Words Played By Middle and High Schoolers
Image: Cris Foto (Shutterstock)

Noun, plural: “(in Latin) a noun form derived from verbs, appearing only in the accusative and the dative-ablative, as dictū in mirābile dictū, “wonderful to say.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 27

Negroni

Negroni

Image for article titled The 25 Most Impressive Scrabble Words Played By Middle and High Schoolers
Image: Andrei Iakhniuk (Shutterstock)

Noun: “a cocktail made from sweet vermouth, gin, and bitters.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 / 27

Elytron

Elytron

Image for article titled The 25 Most Impressive Scrabble Words Played By Middle and High Schoolers
Image: verunkazd (Shutterstock)

Noun: “one of the pair of hardened forewings of certain insects, as beetles, forming a protective covering for the posterior or flight wings.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

26 / 27

Storax

Storax

Image for article titled The 25 Most Impressive Scrabble Words Played By Middle and High Schoolers
Image: EugenePut (Shutterstock)

Noun: “a solid resin with a vanillalike odor, obtained from a small tree, Styrax officinalis: formerly used in medicine and perfumery.”

Advertisement

27 / 27