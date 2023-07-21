Behold The Throne of Photo Ops at the Jurassic Park SDCC Experience

Movies

Behold The Throne of Photo Ops at the Jurassic Park SDCC Experience

On July 21 and 22 park is open and mostly safe, you'll at least make it to the gift shop!

By
Sabina Graves
Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Experience SDCC 2023
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

io9 ventured into Jurassic Park at the 30th anniversary experience for the Steven Spielberg classic at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 and got face to face with a T-Rex... while sitting on an iconic toilet.

The “Step into Jurassic Park” experience, sponsored by Amazon, is a photo-op pop-up that leads to a shoppable Visitor’s Center filled with Jurassic Park 30th anniversary gear, toys, accessories and dino-nuggies from John Soules. If you’re at SDCC 2023, you can do standby on July 21 and 22nd from 10:00 am-8:00 pm at Luce Cielo: 325 15th St, San Diego.

Here’s a dino-mite gallery of the prehistoric encounters we faced and a close calls to being Dilophosaurus and Raptor lunch. Check it out!

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

This event roundup, which includes activations for major studio projects, was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV covered here wouldn’t exist.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what's next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

