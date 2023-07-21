Behold The Throne of Photo Ops at the Jurassic Park SDCC Experience

io9 ventured into Jurassic Park at the 30th anniversary experience for the Steven Spielberg classic at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 and got face to face with a T-Rex... while sitting on an iconic toilet.



The “Step into Jurassic Park” experience, sponsored by Amazon, is a photo-op pop-up that leads to a shoppable Visitor’s Center filled with Jurassic Park 30th anniversary gear, toys, accessories and dino-nuggies from John Soules. If you’re at SDCC 2023, you can do standby on July 21 and 22nd from 10:00 am-8:00 pm at Luce Cielo: 325 15th St, San Diego.

Here’s a dino-mite gallery of the prehistoric encounters we faced and a close calls to being Dilophosaurus and Raptor lunch. Check it out!