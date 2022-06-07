Between navigating the morning commute, dealing with difficult people, and casually doom scrolling on Twitter, life can be stressful. The people behind Sensate 2, a wellness tech product, believe their device can help calm you down. The idea is, that by wearing it around your neck, or simply putting it on your chest, infrasonic waves are sent through your body, reaching the vagus nerve. Little vibrations mixed with a variety of soothing sounds is said to calm the nervous system, prompting instant relaxation and a reduction of stress overtime.



The product connects to an app that you can download. There, you can browse a variety of different relaxing soundscapes before landing on which type of session you’re in the mood for. Nature, space and time, sacred spaces, and breathe are the main categories you can choose from. Within the app, you can also adjust volume and vibration intensity.



CC Off

English

We put the Senate 2 to test in one of the least chill places on earth: New York City’s Times Square. Check out the video above for our review.

Advertisement

Want to pick one up? You can nab one for $249 on Sensate’s website.