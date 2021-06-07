Shadow and Bone Comes Back to the Fold for Season 2

Alina (Jessie Mei Li) and General Kirigan (Ben Barnes) get close and uncomfortable. Image : Netflix

Like the Darking himself, the Grishaverse lives another day. Netflix has announced that season two of the TV adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s fantasy novels has been summoned out of the darkness.



This probably shouldn’t be a huge surprise, given the general acclaim the fantasy series was met with once it debuted this past April. Netflix claims 55 million households watched Shadow and Bone on Netflix within the first month of its premiere. That’s quite a lot! Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), and Ben Barnes (General Kirigan) are coming back for season two, whose eight episodes will presumably adapt Siege and Storm, the second book in Bardugo’s Grishaverse series. Here’s a cute video they all made to celebrate.

Bardugo said of the news, “I’ve been writing in the Grishaverse for nearly ten years now, so I’m thrilled we get to keep this adventure going. There are so many places we’ve barely gotten to visit and I can’t wait to introduce our audience to more of the saints, soldiers, thugs, thieves, princes, and privateers who make this world so much fun to explore. It’s going to be real magic to see our brilliant, talented cast expand.”

Trying to describe everything that happened in season one is a fool’s errand, so I’ll just let Netflix’s official description do the heavy lifting: “Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.”

Not incorrect! Shadow and Bone’s second season isn’t even close to having a release date, but at least we know it’s on the way.

