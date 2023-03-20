For the second season in a row, the characters from Six of Crows—Kaz Brekker, Inej Ghafa, Jesper Fahey, Nina Zenik, and Wylan Van Eck—comprise the most compelling parts of the story . Shadow and Bone showrunner Eric Heisserer has said that the only way he would sign on to work on the show was if the rights to the Crow cast of characters were includied , and it seems clear that the series is pl aying favorites. Also, extra praise to Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker—he owns that role. He’s so fucking good, and the writing is so tight for his character. I cannot get enough of that man. Highly recommend.

