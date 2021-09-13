It feels like only yesterday that we said good bye to She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Netflix and Dreamwork s’ excellent animated reboot of the iconic heroine and her friends. And while Prince Adam is off on adventures classic and new on the streamer, Adora and Etheria are taking a leap into a whole new realm... and a whole other streamer.



Variety reports that Amazon Studios has partnered with DreamWorks Animation to develop a new live-action She-Ra series for Prime Video. The new show, which is currently in the very earliest stages of development and has no creative crew or cast attached yet, will not be a continuation of the story told in either She-Ra’s classic Masters of the Universe spinoff in the ‘80s, or the rebooted tale told in She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. Instead, it will be an entirely new imagining of the character, with no connections to either previous series.

It’s a surprising move, not just to see She-Ra make the leap into live action (Amazon is certainly tying itself up in fantastical swords-and-sorcery adventures right now, between its Lord of the Rings prequel series and the Wheel of Time adaptation). But Mattel’s big plans for the rest of the Masters of the Universe world right now are tied up over at Netflix, She-Ra’s previous home for Princesses of Power. There, you’ll find the ongoing, Kevin-Smith-fronted continuation of the original He-Man cartoon with the gritty Masters of the Universe: Revelations, as well as an all-new spin aimed at younger audiences in the form of the 3DCG series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, set to debut on September 15. Extricating Adora from that circle to bring her not just to a new platform, but an entirely new medium for the character, could be very interesting indeed.

We’ll bring you more on Amazon’s plans for She-Ra as and when we learn them.

