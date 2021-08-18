When Qi’ra stole Han Solo’s carbonite-encased body in the final pages of War of the Bounty Hunters #1, it brought one of the Solo movie’s best characters into the era of the original trilogy. So it shouldn’t be any surprise that she’s moving from being part of a Star Wars comics event to leading her own.



IGN announced that a new series by Charles Soule, titled Star Wars: Crimson Reign, will serve as the sequel to War of the Bounty Hunters, in which a variety of characters throughout the galaxy attempt to find Han and either rescue him or turn him into the highest bidder. The title, of course, is a reference to the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate, which Qi’ra began leading after the events of Solo, albeit under the secret command of Darth Maul. But since Maul perished prior to the events of A New Hope, it seems that the former Corellian has seized full control of one of the galaxy’s biggest—and most powerful—crime organizations.

“While Qi’ra plays a huge part in War of the Bounty Hunters, that event is really a Boba Fett story. I have a bigger story I’m going to tell with Qi’ra and Crimson Dawn, and it’s all connected to the reasons she kicked things off in War of the Bounty Hunters in the first place,” Soule told IGN. “Crimson Reign, which continues what I plan as a trilogy that began with War of the Bounty Hunters, is a great example of how I like to write Star Wars stories.”



So Soule clearly has another series in mind after Reign, which is fine by us. He, along with Greg Pak in the current Darth Vader series, have done an incredible job bring the various eras, characters, and plot points throughout the three trilogies together through their stories set in the Age of Rebellion. It’s made the Star Wars galaxy feel far more cohesive than the movies ever did, and the franchise is much better for it.

Crimson Reign will be a five-issue limited series, beginning in November 2021, with art by Steve Cummings. For more, including issue #1's variant covers, head over to IGN.

