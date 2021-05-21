Sonic the Hedgehog 2's Plot Revealed in an Unexpected Way

Image : Paramount

Ridley Scott’s Raised by Wolves gets some intriguing season two casting. Netflix gives details of three new animated projects. Plus updates from Pixar’s Luca, The Conjuring universe, and more. Spoilers are thrilled it’s Friday...



Tremors

During a recent interview with Esquire, Kevin Bacon revealed he’s still eager to revisit his character Valentine McKee in a future Tremors project.

It was one film of mine that I wanted to revisit that character. I don’t look back at all. In fact, Tremors is the only movie of mine that I have rewatched since it’s come out. We were around the 25 year anniversary. I went to Blumhouse, and they were totally into the idea. Universal didn’t want to remake it as a feature and also maybe because it didn’t work as a feature the first time. So we put it aside. Then they came back to me and said, ‘What would you think about doing it as a [Syfy] series?’ I would still love to do it, believe me. Maybe it needs to be the 30th anniversary or the 35th. We’ll keep going.

The Monkey King, Boons and Curses, Mech Cadets

Netflix gave first looks at three new animated films and series from Asian American creators.

The Monkey King: Inspired by China’s famous legend Journey to the West, THE MONKEY KING tells the story of a very special Monkey, and his magical fighting Stick, who team up to fight against gods, demons, dragons, and the greatest enemy of all, Monkey’s own hubris! Boons and Curses: In BOONS AND CURSES, the magical land of Maya has war on the horizon. The Raj and his army threaten to destroy any who stand against them! The universe’s only hope is… 3 feet tall and made of butter. Baan may have been transformed into solid ghee but he won’t let that stop him! Mech Cadets: Fifty years in the future, after a terrifying alien species attacked our planet, teenager Stanford Yu works as a janitor at the Sky Corps Military Academy. But he’s only dreamed of one thing — to pilot a Robo Mech, giant robots from outer-space who came to our aid.

Paper Girls

Collider reports that director Georgi Banks-Davies revealed in a now-deleted Instagram post that she’s joined Amazon’s Paper Girls adaptation.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Twitter user @Ninja_Risu just so happened to be looking into Sega copyright information and found what is most likely the exact plot of the Sonic sequel on an official U.S. government listing. Here it is:

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him home while they go on vacation. But, no sooner are they gone, when Dr. Robotnik comes back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. Being directed by Jeff Fowler, and starring Jim Carrey, James Marsden, and Ben Schwartz.

Untitled Alexandre Aja Project

Appearing as a guest on the Boo Crew Podcast, Alexandre Aja revealed he has a project in development at Amblin utilizing “choose your own adventure” style control technology.

There are a lot of different creatures I want to play with. And different styles. We have this haunted house movie at Amblin with that control technology… that choose your own adventure type. But I don’t know when. It’s just taking so much time for everything to start again. Hopefully I’ll be on set again soon. A lot of exciting projects…

Possession



Variety has our first look at Possession, the latest horror film from Norway’s Henrik M. Dahlsbakken set during the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918.

Photo : SF Studios

Gunpowder Milkshake

Netflix has released a new teaser and poster for Gunpowder Milkshake starring Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, and Michelle Yeoh.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Do it

A new featurette discusses the case that inspired The Devil Made Me Do It.

Deadline reports Brandon Cronenberg will direct a limited series adapting J.G. Ballard’s 2000 novel, Super-Cannes, “set in an ultra-modern high tech business park in the hills above Cannes, where a global elite has gathered to form a closed, uber-capitalist, and high-tech community. A place of luxury homes, private doctors, and private security, this enclave hides an underworld of crime, sexual perversion, madness and manipulation that is rapidly spiraling out of control.”

Raised By Wolves

Deadline also reports Peter Christoffersen, Selina Jones, Morgan Santo, James Harkness, Kim Engelbrecht, and Jennifer Saayeng have joined the cast of Raised By Wolves’ second season. Christoffersen will play Cleaver, “a devoted atheist soldier and veteran of the war on Earth whose only friend is the super computer he has been sworn to protect” opposite Jones as Grandmother, “a god-like android, built thousands of years ago by members of the lost civilization that existed on Kepler 22b.” Santo is set to play Vrille, “a fully humanoid android custom built to look and behave just as the real Vrille Pell did the year she committed suicide” while Harkness has been cast as Tamerlane, “an atheist army grunt soldier with a defiant personality.” Engelbrecht is said to play Decima, “a prominent scientist/weapons developer on Earth who did a lot of immoral things in order to achieve success/domination in her field” while Saayeng rounds out the cast as Nerva, “a tough atheist woman who runs an underground network of goods and services.”

Wool

Apple TV+ has ordered Wool to series, “a world building drama based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels.” Starring Rebecca Ferguson— “who will also serve as executive producer — the story is set in the “ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them. Ferguson will star as ‘Juliette,’ an independent and hardworking engineer.” Graham Yost is attached to write the series, while Morten Tyldum has been tapped to direct.

Luca

Friendship is the main event in Pixar’s upcoming Luca and this new featurette tells us all about it.

Legacies

Legacies does Midsommar in the trailer for next week’s episode.

Black Summer

Finally, Netflix has released new trailer for the second season of Black Summer.

