Based on reports and previously announced info, Sony’s next-gen VR headset is poised to be a major upgrade from the original PSVR (seen here). Photo : Alex Cranz

We already knew Sony’s next-gen VR headset for the PS5 is on the way, but recent reports may have revealed additional details about the next PSVR’s specs and launch date.

According to a report from Bloomberg detailing the rising use of LCD panels in VR headsets, Sony is one VR headset maker sticking with OLED. The company plans to use OLED displays produced by Samsung for its next-gen PSVR, despite falling LCD prices from manufacturers like Japan Display Inc. and others.

Bloomberg also says Sony is targeting the 2022 holiday season for the release of the PSVR 2 (or whatever the VR headset’s name will be), which makes sense—due to the global chip crunch, there are still issues with display component supply. Plus, Sony’s already announced that its next-gen PSVR “won’t be launching in 2021.”

We also know a little bit about the PSVR 2's features. A previous report based on research papers and patent filings from Sony suggests that the next-gen PSVR could include new hand-tracking tech and more sophisticated proximity sensors on PSVR 2's controllers, which would help bring Sony’s VR system up to speed with other headsets like the Oculus Quest 2 and the Valve Index.

Photo : Sony

Another previous report from Upload VR claims Sony’s next-gen VR headset will also feature a 4K resolution (2000 x 2040 per eye), improved IPD adjustments, and even gaze-tracking that supports foveated rendering, which allows a VR headset to reduce processing requirements by reducing the fidelity of graphics not in your primary field of view. The addition of support for foveated rendering could be a huge upgrade for the PSVR 2, as the PS5 still doesn’t offer quite the same level of performance as a modern gaming PC.

Sony hasn’t revealed the design of its next-gen headset, but in March the company did show off its next-gen VR controllers, which feature a brand new “orb” design and adaptive triggers, improved haptics, finger-touch detection, and enhanced tracking with the addition of a tracking ring on the bottom of the controllers.

It will be disappointing to have to wait another year for PSVR 2 to come out, but at the very least this should give people some more time to actually buy a PS5.