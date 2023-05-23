Introducing vlog camera ZV-1 II | Sony

Despite only being three years old, the original ZV-1 still relied on a microUSB port for those wanting to connect it to a computer and use the camera as an upgraded webcam for live streaming. With the ZV-1 II, that has been rectified with a USB-C port on the side of the camera.

The Sony ZV-1 II will be available starting in June for $900, which is $100 more than its predecessor.