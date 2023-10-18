Everything You Need to Remember Before Marvel's Spider-Man 2

When Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 hits the PS5 at the end of the week, Spidey fans will catch up a little while into Peter Parker and Miles Morales’ tenure as the Spider-Men of New York. But even with that time difference, a lot has happened to these versions of these characters you might have forgotten about since the events of their respective games—so here’s what you need to remember.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 opens with a “Previously On” video that gives you a general rundown of the recent events in the lives of Peter and Miles, but it’s vague enough that you might not remember all the ins and outs of the original Spider-Man and its DLC stories, as well as its PS5-launch follow-up, Miles Morales. If you somehow think you can plow through 40+ hours of video game in the remaining couple of days before Spider-Man 2 hits, be our guest, but otherwise—click through for some key reminders. And, of course, there are spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man, its DLC, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales throughout, so...