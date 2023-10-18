Everything You Need to Remember Before Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man skips the origin story to give us a Peter Parker who is not just an experienced Spider-Man, but also a very experienced victim of classic Parker luck—suffice to say, that means his job prospects beyond superheroics are kind of a hot mess.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man, Peter has put aside a prior career in photojournalism to focus on being a scientist, working with his mentor Otto Octavius on game-changing prosthetic limb research at their own independent lab. You see where that one’s going, yeah? Over the course of the game as an increasingly sick Otto gets more desperate to get revenge on his own former partner in science, Norman Osborn, he transforms into the villain we all know as Doc Ock. Naturally, his confrontation with Peter—who he learns is Spider-Man along the way—and his eventual imprisonment puts an end to Peter’s current employment.

During the events of Miles Morales it’s revealed that Peter has taken a brief sabbatical after rekindling his relationship with Mary Jane, and travels to the nation of Symkaria—home of the mercenary Silver Sable, who appeared as a thorn in Spider-Man’s side throughout Marvel’s Spider-Man—to help take photos for a book she is writing. But by the end of that game, Miles has convinced Peter to consider taking up a career in teaching, something he has done by the start of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.