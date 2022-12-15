Gen Z acts like Conan Gray, Olivia Rodrigo, and Billie Eilish stack up against legacy acts like Fleetwood Mac and Red Hot Chili Peppers on the Spotify Billions Club this year. Graphic: Lori Pedrick is one of the premiere music services of the 21st century, and modern music consumption favors streaming over nearly all formats. In 2021, Spotify unveiled the Billions Club, which consists of every song that has accrued at least one billion streams on the platform since their respective date of upload. So far, the Billions Club is home to 333 songs, with 128 added in 2022 so far. There were major hits from singer-songwriters like Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, and Ariana Grande, classics like “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac and “Back in Black” by AC/DC, as well as viral ear-worms like “Say So” by Doja Cat and “Beggin’” by Måneskin. Spotify
As be begin to close out 2022, here is a comprehensive list of every single song that has graced the Spotify Billions Club in 2022 alone. Each entry includes the date the song was added to the playlist as well as the date the song was originally released, though it could be added to Spotify much later on. Likewise, some songs on this list were released as individual singles prior to the release of their respective album, while others were not (“Needed Me” by Rihanna was released as a single on March 30, 2016 while its album
Anti was released on January 28, 2016). The release dates of these songs indicate when they were first brought into the world.
Harry Styles - "Adore You"
Date released: December 2, 2019
Date added to Billions Club: January 1, 2022
Billie Eilish - "everything i wanted"
Date released: November 13, 2019
Date added to Billions Club: January 10, 2022
Eminem - “Without Me” Eminem - Without Me (Official Music Video)
Date released: May 15, 2002
Date added to Billions Club: January 26, 2022
Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Date released: April 9, 2021
Date added to Billions Club: January 26, 2022
Julia Michaels - "Issues"
Date released: January 13, 2017
Date added to Billions Club: January 26, 2022
Coldplay - "Viva la Vida"
Date released: June 12, 2008 on
Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends
Date added to Billions Club: January 26, 2022
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon - "Peaches"
Date released: March 19, 2021 on
Justice
Date added to Billions Club: January 28, 2022
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow - "INDUSTRY BABY"
Date released: July 23, 2021
Date added to Billions Club: January 31, 2022
Maroon 5 ft. SZA - "What Lovers Do"
Date released: August 30, 2017
Date added to Billions Club: January 31, 2022
Alessia Cara - "Scars to Your Beautiful"
Date released: November 13, 2015 on
Know-It-All
Date added to Billions Club: February 5, 2022
The White Stripes - "Seven Nation Army"
Date released: February 17, 2003
Date added to Billions Club: February 8, 2022
Martin Garrix ft. Dua Lipa - "Scared to Be Lonely"
Date released: January 27, 2017
Date added to Billions Club: February 14, 2022
Pharrell Williams - "Happy"
Date released: July 2, 2013 on
Despicable Me 2: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Date added to Billions Club: February 15, 2022
Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj - "Bang Bang"
Date released: July 28, 2014
Date added to Billions Club: February 17, 2022
Rihanna - “Needed Me” Rihanna - Needed Me
Date released: January 28, 2016 on
Anti
Date added to Billions Club: February 23, 2022
XXXTENTACION - "Look At Me!"
Date released: December 30, 2015
Date added to Billions Club: February 24, 2022
Lil Mosey - "Blueberry Faygo"
Date released: November 8, 2019 on
Certified Hitmaker
Date added to Billions Club: February 28, 2022
Eagles - "Hotel California" (2013 Remaster)
Date released: December 8, 2976 on
Hotel California
Date added to Billions Club: February 28, 2022
Portugal. The Man - "Feel It Still"
Date released: March 3, 2017
Date added to Billions Club: February 28, 2022
Avicii - “The Nights” Avicii - The Nights (Audio)
Date released: December 1, 2014
Date added to Billions Club: March 1, 2022
Axwell /\ Ingrosso - "More Than You Know"
Date released: May 27, 2017
Date added to Billions Club: March 3, 2022
Regard - “Ride It” Regard - Ride It (Official Video)
Date released: July 26, 2019
Date added to Billions Club: March 3, 2022
Earth, Wind, & Fire - "September"
Date released: November 18, 2978
Date added to Billions Club: March 7, 2022
Khalid - “Better” Khalid - Better (Official Video)
Date released: September 14, 2018
Date added to Billions Club: March 7, 2022
Cardi B (ft. Megan Thee Stallion) - "WAP"
Date released: August 7, 2020
Date added to Billions Club: March 14, 2022
Linkin Park - “Numb” Numb [Official Music Video] - Linkin Park
Date released: March 25, 2003 on
Meteora
Date added to Billions Club: March 18, 2022
Calvin Harris - “Summer” Calvin Harris - Summer (Official Video)
Date released: March 14, 2014
Date added to Billions Club: March 20, 2022
Bruno Mars - "Locked out of Heaven"
Date released: October 1, 2012
Date added to Billions Club: March 20, 2022
Juice WRLD - "All Girls Are The Same"
Date released: April 13, 2018
Date added to Billions Club: March 22, 2022
Maroon 5 & Wiz Khalifa - "Payphone"
Date released: April 16, 2012
Date added to Billions Club: March 25, 2022
Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"
Date released: July 25, 2021
Date added to Billions Club: March 31, 2022
MAGIC! - “Rude” MAGIC! - Rude (Official Video)
Date released: October 11, 2013
Date added to Billions Club: April 4, 2022
Train - "Hey, Soul Sister"
Date released: August 11, 2009
Date added to Billions Club: April 4, 2022
Harry Styles - "Sign of the Times"
Date released: April 7, 2017
Date added to Billions Club: April 7, 2022
Clean Bandit ft. Jess Glynne - "Rather Be"
Date released: December 5, 2013
Date added to Billions Club: April 7, 2022
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver, NAV - "Lemonade"
Date released: August 14, 2020
Date added to Billions Club: April 11, 2022
Alec Benjamin - "Let Me Down Slowly"
Date released: November 16, 2018
Date added to Billions Club: April 11, 2022
Drake - “Nice For What” Drake - Nice For What
Date released: April 6, 2018
Date added to Billions Club: April 11, 2022
Sam Smith & Normani - "Dancing With A Stranger"
Date released: January 11, 2019
Date added to Billions Club: April 11, 2022
Tame Impala - "The Less I Know The Better"
Date released: July 17, 2015 on
Currents
Date added to Billions Club: April 12, 2022
Kendrick & SZA - "All The Stars"
Date released: Junary 4, 2018
Date added to Billions Club: April 20, 2022
The Weeknd - "Save Your Tears"
Date released: March 20, 2020 on
After Hours
Date added to Billions Club: April 21, 2022
blackbear - "hot girl bummer"
Date released: August 23, 2019
Date added to Billions Club: April 25, 2022
AC/DC - “Back In Black” AC/DC - Back In Black (Official Video)
Date released: July 25, 1980 on
Back in Black
Date added to Billions Club: April 27, 2022
Måneskin - “Beggin’” Beggin’ Live From the American Music Awards 2021
Date released: December 8, 2017
Dataeadded to Billions Club: April 30, 2022
J. Cole - "No Role Modelz"
Date released: December 9, 2014
Date added to Billions Club: May 5, 2022
Ariana Grande - "Into You"
Date released: May 20, 2016
Date added to Billions Club: May 6, 2022
Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa ft. Bruno Mars - "Young, Wild & Free"
Date released: October 11, 2011
Date added to Billions Club: May 9, 2022
Lord Huron - "The Night We Met"
Date released: April 7, 2015 on
Strange Trails
Date added to Billions Club: May 16, 2022
Offset & Metro Boomin - "Ric Flair Drip"
Date released: October 31, 2017 on
Without Warning
Date added to Billions Club: May 16, 2022
Maroon 5 - "She Will Be Loved"
Date released: June 25, 2002 on
Songs About Jane
Date added to Billions Club: May 19, 2022
Bad Bunny & Tainy - "Callaíta"
Date released: May 31, 2019
Date added to Billions Club: May 23, 2022
Shawn Mendes - “Mercy” Shawn Mendes - Mercy (Official Music Video)
Date released: September 23, 2016 on
Illuminate
Date added to Billions Club: May 23, 2022
Shakira ft. Wyclef Jean - "Hips Don't Lie"
Date released: 28 November 2005 on
Oral Fixation, Vol. 2
Date added to Billions Club: June 1, 2022
Lil Tecca - “Ransom” Lil Tecca - Ransom (Directed by Cole Bennett)
Date released: May 22, 2019
Date added to Billions Club: June 6, 2022
Pedro Capó & Farruko - "Calma - Remix"
Date released: October 5, 2018
Date added to Billions Club: June 8, 2022
Demi Lovato - "Sorry Not Sorry"
Date released: July 11, 2017
Date added to Billions Club: June 8, 2022
Pitbull ft. Kesha - "Timber"
Date released: October 7, 2013
Date added to Billions Club: June 13, 2022
J Balvin & Bad Bunny - "LA CANCIÓN"
Date released: June 28, 2019
Date added to Billions Club: June 13, 2022
Fleetwood Mac - "Dreams" (2004 Remaster)
Date released: February 4, 1977
Date added to Billions Club: June 27, 2022
AC/DC - "Highway to Hell"
Date released: July 27, 1979
Date added to Billions Club: June 28, 2022
Eminem - "The Real Slim Shady"
Date released: April 18, 2000
Date added to Billions Club: June 30, 2022
Travis Scott - "BUTTERFLY EFFECT"
Date released: May 15, 2017
Date added to Billions Club: July 4, 2022
Juice WRLD - “Robbery” Juice WRLD - Robbery (Directed by Cole Bennett)
Date released: February 13, 2019
Data added to Billions Club: July 4, 2022
Maroon 5 - “Maps” Maroon 5 - Maps (Explicit) (Official Music Video)
Date released: June 16, 2014
Date added to Billions Club: July 4, 2022
Ariana Grande - "positions"
Date released: October 23, 2020
Date added to Billions Club: July 6, 2022
Eminem & Rihanna - "Love The Way You Lie"
Date released: June 18, 2010
Date added to Billions Club: July 13, 2022
Milky Chance - "Stolen Dance"
Date released: April 5, 2013
Date added to Billions Club: July 13, 2022
Elton John, Dua Lipa & PNAU - "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix"
Date released: August 13, 2021
Date added to Billions Club: July 13, 2022
Coldplay - “Fix You” Coldplay - Fix You (Official Video)
Date released: June 6, 2005 on
X&Y
Date added to Billions Club: July 15, 2022
Post Malone ft. Young Thug - "Goodbyes"
Date released: July 5, 2019
Date added to Billions Club: July 19, 2022
The Script ft. will.i.am - "Hall of Fame"
Date released: August 20, 2012
Date added to Billions Club: July 25, 2022
Bon Jovi - "Livin' On A Prayer"
Date released: August 18, 1986 on
Slippery When Wet
Date added to Billions Club: July 25, 2022
The Weeknd - "Call Out My Name"
Date released: March 30, 2018 on
My Dear Melancholy, EP
Date added to Billions Club: July 27, 2022
Harry Styles - "As It Was"
Date released: April 1, 2022
Date added to Billions Club: July 28, 2022
Lil Baby & Gunna - "Drip Too Hard"
Date released: September 12, 2018
Date added to Billions Club: August 8, 2022
Avicii - "Waiting For Love"
Date released: May 22, 2015
Date added to Billions Club: August 8, 2022
Farruko - “Pepas” Farruko - Pepas (Official Video)
Date released: June 24, 2021
Date added to Billions Club: August 9, 2022
Adele - “Easy on Me” Adele - Easy On Me (Official Video)
Date released: October 15, 2021
Date added to Billions Club: August 12, 2022
The Goo Goo Dolls - "Iris"
Date released: March 31, 1998 on
City of Angels: Music from the Motion Picture
Date added to Billions Club: August 15, 2022
Robin Schulz ft. Francesco Yates - "Sugar"
Date released: July 17, 2015
Date added to Billions Club: August 15, 2022
Miley Cyrus - "Party in the U.S.A."
Date released: August 4, 2009
Date added to Billions Club: August 29, 2022
Coolio & L.V. - "Gangsta's Paradise"
Date released: August 1, 1995
Date added to Billions Club: August 29, 2022
Tom Odell - "Another Love"
Date released: October 15, 2012
Date added to Billions Club: August 29, 2022
Doja Cat - “Say So” Doja Cat - Say So (Official Video)
Date released: November 7, 2019 on
Hot Pink
Date added to Billions Club: September 1, 2022
Doja Cat - “Woman” Doja Cat - Woman (Official Video)
Date released: June 25, 2021 on
Planet Her
Date added to Billions Club: September 1, 2022
Backstreet Boys - "I Want It That Way"
Date released: April 12, 1999
Date added to Billions Club: September 5, 2022
Ariana Grande - "One Last Time"
Date released: August 25, 2014 on
My Everything
Date added to Billions Club: September 5, 2022
Masked Wolf - "Astronaut in the Ocean"
Date released: June 7, 2019 (re-released in January 6, 2021)
Date added to Billions Club: September 12, 2022
MKTO - “Classic” MKTO - Classic (Official Video)
Date released: June 20, 2013
Date added to Billions Club: September 12, 2022
The Chainsmokers - "Paris"
Date released: January 13, 2017
Date added to Billions Club: September 12, 2022
AC/DC - “Thunderstruck” AC/DC - Thunderstruck (Official Video)
Date released: September 10, 1990
Date added to Billions Club: September 12, 2022
Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, KAROL G, J Balvin, & Ozuna - "China"
Date released: July 19, 2019
Date added to Billions Club: September 16, 2022
Tate McRae - "you broke me first"
Date released: April 17, 2020
Date added to Billions Club: September 16, 2022
Maluma - “Hawái” Maluma - Hawái (Official Video)
Date released: July 29, 2020
Date added to Billions Club: September 19, 2022
Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg - "Still D.R.E."
Date released: November 2, 1999
Date added to Billions Club: - September 25, 2022
Radiohead - “Creep” Radiohead - Creep
Date released: September 21, 1992
Date added to Billions Club: September 25, 2022
Bad Bunny - “Yonaguni” Bad Bunny - Yonaguni (Video Oficial)
Date released: June 4, 2021
Date added to Billions Club: September 27, 2022
Red Hot Chili Pepper - "Under the Bridge"
Date released: September 24, 2991 on
Blood Sugar Sex Magik
Date added to Billions Club: September 27, 2022
Olivia Rodrigo - "deja vu"
Date released: April 1, 2021
Date added to Billions Club: September 29, 2022
Nio Garcia, Casper Magico, Bad Bunny, Darell, Ozuna, & Nicky Jam - "Te Boté - Remix"
Date released: April 13, 2018
Date added to Billions Club: September 29, 2022
Don Omar & Lucenzo - "Danza Kuduro"
Date released: August 15, 2010
Date added to Billions Club: October 3, 2022
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD - "Godzilla"
Date released: January 17, 2020 on
Music to Be Murdered By
Date added to Billions Club: October 10, 2022
Future ft. Drake - "Life is Good"
Date released: January 10, 2020
Date added to Billions Club: October 11, 2022
BTS - “Butter” BTS (방탄소년단) ‘Butter’ Official MV
Date released: May 21, 2021
Date added to Billions Club: October 13, 2022
James Bay - “Let It Go” James Bay - Let It Go
Date released: May 3, 2014 on
Let It Go EP
Date added to Billions Club: October 13, 2022
Conan Gray - “Heather” Conan Gray - Heather
Date released: March 20, 2020 on
Kid Krow
Date added to Billions Club: October 13, 2022
WALK THE MOON - "Shut Up and Dance"
Date released: September 10, 2014
Date added to Billions Club: October 14, 2022
Red Hot Chili Peppers - "Californication"
Date released: June 8, 1999 on
Californication
Date added to Billions Club: October 14, 2022
Katy Perry & Juicy J - "Dark Horse"
Date released: October 18, 2013 on
Prism
Date added to Billions Club: October 27, 2022
Ed Sheeran - “Shivers” Ed Sheeran - Shivers [Official Video]
Date released: September 10, 2021
Date added to Billions Club: November 7, 2022
Lynyrd Skynyrd - "Sweet Home Alabama"
Date released: April 15, 1974 on
Second Helping
Date added to Billions Club: November 7, 2022
Coldplay - "Hymn for the Weekend"
Date released: December 4, 2015 on
A Head Full of Dreams
Date added to Billions Club: November 11, 2022
Kings of Leon - "Sex on Fire"
Date released: September 5, 2008
Date added to Billions Club: November 11, 2022
Rauw Alejandro - "Todo De Ti"
Date released: May 20, 2021
Date added to Billions Club: November 14, 2022
Snow Patrol - "Chasing Cars"
Date released: May 1, 2006 on
Eyes Open
Date added to Billions Club: November 15, 2022
Olivia Rodrigo - "traitor"
Date released: May 21, 2021
Date added to Billions Club: November 16, 2022
The Weeknd - "Die For You"
Date released: November 25, 2016
Date added to Billions Club: November 16, 2022
XXXTENTACION - “Hope” Hope
Date released: February 21, 2018
Date added to Billions Club: November 21, 2022
Taylor Swift - "Blank Space"
Date released: November 10, 2014
Date added to Billions Club: November 26, 2022
Arctic Monkeys - "Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?"
Date released: August 11, 2013
Date added to Billions Club: November 26, 2022
Gorillaz - "Feel Good Inc."
Date released: May 9, 2005
Date added to Billions Club: November 26, 2022
Rihanna & Jay-Z - "Umbrella"
Date released: March 29, 2007
Data added to Billions Club: November 26, 2022
Maroon 5 - “Animals” Maroon 5 - Animals (Official Music Video)
Date released: August 5, 2014
Date added to Billions Club: December 5, 2022
Joel Corry ft. MNEK - "Head & Heart"
Date released: July 3, 2020
Date added to Billions Club: December 9, 2022
Swalla ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign - "Swalla"
Date released: February 24, 2017
Date added to Billions Club: December 9, 2022
Rihanna - "Love on the Brain"
Date released: January 28, 2016 on
Anti
Date added to Billions Club: December 12, 2022
Wham! - “Last Christmas” Wham! - Last Christmas (Official Video)
Date released: December 3, 1984
Date added to Billions Club: December 12, 2022