The Star Wars Celebration 2023 Art Show Is Full of Sights, Delights, and Ahsoka

The Star Wars Celebration 2023 Art Show Is Full of Sights, Delights, and Ahsoka

This year's Star Wars convention art show is filled with tributes to The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and a certain Togruta ex-Jedi.

James Whitbrook
Image for article titled The Star Wars Celebration 2023 Art Show Is Full of Sights, Delights, and Ahsoka
Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive

The next Star Wars Celebration is just a month away—promising news on the franchise’s future, but also giving us a veritable sea of merch to ogle. This especially goes for the con’s traditional art show, which in 2023 is jam-packed with riffs on The Mandalorian, Andor, and more... especially if you like Ahsoka Tano.

The former Jedi is undoubtedly the star of our first look at the lineup of prints that will be available this year in London—and only there, as preorders, set to go live at Dark Ink Art from March 10-20, are only for pick up at Celebration. Just 200 will be up for grabs during the preorder period, with 50 more of each print going on sale at Celebration.

That means that unless you’re going to be at Celebration London this year—running from April 7-10—this is probably going to be the only chance you’ll get to gawp at these bits of art from the galaxy far, far away. Click through to see each piece!

“Protectors,” by Al Abbazia

"Protectors," by Al Abbazia
Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive
“The Dark Times,” by Jonathan Beistline

"The Dark Times," by Jonathan Beistline
Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive
“My Only Hope,” by Tricia Benson

"My Only Hope," by Tricia Benson
Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive
“We Are All Connected,” by Jodie Rae Charity

"We Are All Connected," by Jodie Rae Charity
Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive
“A World Between Worlds,” by Cryssy Cheung

"A World Between Worlds," by Cryssy Cheung
Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive
“We Have a Visitor,” by Jason W. Christman

"We Have a Visitor," by Jason W. Christman
Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive
“Guardians of the New Republic,” by Jason Davies

"Guardians of the New Republic," by Jason Davies
Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive
“Unbreakable Bond,” by Chris Dee

"Unbreakable Bond," by Chris Dee
Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive
“Fate of the Galaxy,” by Haitem Gasmi

"Fate of the Galaxy," by Haitem Gasmi
Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive
“Every Day We Wait, They Get Stronger,” by Sam Gilbey

"Every Day We Wait, They Get Stronger," by Sam Gilbey
Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive
“Tales of the Jedi,” by Joe Hogan

"Tales of the Jedi," by Joe Hogan
Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive
“Twilight on Endor,” by Sandra Kamenz

"Twilight on Endor," by Sandra Kamenz
Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive
“We’ll Handle This,” by Brandon Kenney

"We'll Handle This," by Brandon Kenney
Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive
“Art Gu-Gro,” by Shyla Lee

"Art Gu-Gro," by Shyla Lee
Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive
“Gioconda Amidala,” by Erik Maell

"Gioconda Amidala," by Erik Maell
Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive
“Hope,” by Ashraf Omar

"Hope," by Ashraf Omar
Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive
“The Scavenger,” by Frank Sansone

"The Scavenger," by Frank Sansone
Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive
“From the Ashes of Mandalore,”by Adam Schickling

"From the Ashes of Mandalore,"by Adam Schickling
Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive
“Academy BFF’s,” by Nick Scurfield

"Academy BFF's," by Nick Scurfield
Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive
“Beyond a Jedi,” by Lin Zy

"Beyond a Jedi," by Lin Zy
Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive
“Things That Were,” by Zoltan Simon

"Things That Were," by Zoltan Simon
Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive
“Extraction Team Bravo,” Malcolm Tween

"Extraction Team Bravo," Malcolm Tween
Image: Lucasfilm/Acme Archive
