It’s time to travel back to Batuu in the second part of the excellent Oculus Quest VR game Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge. Titled Last Call, players will get to meet Dok-Ondar (whose store is where you can buy all those fancy lightsabers in the Galaxy’s Edge theme parks), a supporting character from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and more, all while further exploring the planet fans can only visit at Disney Parks, in reality, or in virtual reality with Oculus.

Advertisement

Since Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge was first released late last year, the team behind it at Lucasfilm and ILMxLAB has been working on this expansion, which we now know will release in the fall. No date or price has been revealed yet but there is a teaser trailer today.

So who’s who in this trailer? Well, there’s Seezelslak, the bar owner voiced by Star Wars Resistance’s Bobby Moynihan—but he was in the first part of the game. Then there’s the Ithorian Dok-Ondar (voiced by Cory Rouse), who was previously announced but is very exciting to see. Dok is one of the high-end animatronics that exists in the theme parks, but he doesn’t talk, so to learn more about his character, and maybe acquire something for his excellent shop, should be fun. Then there are two new characters. There’s Baron Attsmun (voiced by Mark Rolston) who appeared briefly in Star Wars: The Last Jedi as a wealthy criminal, and then Lens Kamo (voiced by Karla Crome), a completely brand new character who’s kind of the Star Wars version of Indiana Jones, in that she goes and searched for rare items to keep them out of the hands of bad people.

“Welcome back to Batuu! Dok-Ondar has pulled up a seat in Seezelslak’s cantina and he has a job for you. The infamous Ithorian sends you deep into the Batuuu wilds in search of a lost artifact. You’ll team up with the relic hunter Lens Kamo and battle against the evil Baron Attsmun.” Jose Perez III, the game’s director, said in a press release. “We are super excited to continue to expand the Star Wars galaxy and hope fans swing by for Last Call.”

As a huge fan of the first part of the game, I’m very much looking forward to exploring more of Batuu. Check back here soon for more on Star Wars: Tales of the Galaxy’s Edge - Last Call.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.