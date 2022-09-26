Storm Came From Trail of Destruction

Fiona formed as a tropical depression over the Atlantic Ocean on September 15 and charted a course of destruction northwards . After intensifying to a Category 1 hurricane, the storm barraged through Puerto Rico last weekend, leaving hundreds of thousands of people on the island without power or clean water. Of the more than 1,462,000 customers on the island, more than 619,000 remained without power as of Monday, more than a week after the storm hit, according to PowerOutage.us. At least five deaths have been reported in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Guadeloupe as a result of the storm.