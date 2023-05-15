This summer is expected to be one of the busiest travel seasons we’ve seen in a while. P eople are well into making plans to fly or drive their way to a well-deserved holiday. As many as 49% of people reported they plan to travel more in 2023 than they did last year, according to a Forbes survey, and nearly one-quarter said they will use this vacation to check off a bucket list destination or use it as an excuse for a romantic getaway.

And as the travel season gets underway, Airbnb has published the top 10 trending locales across the globe according to search. Whether it’s across the U.S. or internationally, one of these top 10 travel destinations is sure to evoke your sense of wanderlust and send you jet-setting off to your next vacation.