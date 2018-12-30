Image: Pixbay, Netflix, Vijesh K (Flickr), SpaceX

Well, we did it. In spite of everything, we made it through 2018, a year that felt eternal. Even the last week of 2018 was trying it with that “super blood wolf moon” bologna. There were definitely some fantastic comics and great movies, though—including Bird Box, our review of which you definitely shouldn’t miss.



There are still a couple days left in the year (thank god), but we’ve already started looking ahead to what’s in store for 2019. For starters, there will be some pretty stellar stuff happening in space, including missions to the Moon, drilling on Mars, close-ups of Jupiter and the Sun, celestial eye candy, and so, so much more. Jordan Peele’s Us will arrive to scare the shit out of us. And Apple—well, Apple is maybe another story.

Before you duck out of 2018, don’t miss these and other best Gizmodo stories of the week.

