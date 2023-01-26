The Best and Weirdest Gadgets For Minimizing Sofa Interruptions During the Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday poses a big challenge for binge-watchers. Streaming services let you pause a show for the occasional snack run, and while broadcast TV still serves up convenient commercial breaks, the ads are often the best part of the big game. If you don’t want to miss a moment, you’ll need to plan ahead to maximize your sofa time.

But don’t stress. With Super Bowl LVII still over two weeks away, you’ve got plenty of time to equip your living room and accessorize your sofa with everything you’ll need to ensure that when Sunday, February 12, finally rolls around, the couch is the only place you’ll need to be.