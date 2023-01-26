The Best and Weirdest Gadgets For Minimizing Sofa Interruptions During the Super Bowl

The best gadgets, contraptions, and accessories to keep your butt on the sofa for as long as possible.

Andrew Liszewski
Gif: Snactiv

Super Bowl Sunday poses a big challenge for binge-watchers. Streaming services let you pause a show for the occasional snack run, and while broadcast TV still serves up convenient commercial breaks, the ads are often the best part of the big game. If you don’t want to miss a moment, you’ll need to plan ahead to maximize your sofa time.

But don’t stress. With Super Bowl LVII still over two weeks away, you’ve got plenty of time to equip your living room and accessorize your sofa with everything you’ll need to ensure that when Sunday, February 12, finally rolls around, the couch is the only place you’ll need to be.

HomeCraft Triple Cooker Buffet

HomeCraft Triple Cooker Buffet

A triple ceramic pot heater featuring foods like mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables being heated.
Image: Nostalgia Products

Turning your sofa into Super Bowl HQ means you’re going to have to maximize the limited space your coffee table offers. So instead of having just a single crock pot keeping your queso dip warm, upgrade to this $100 alternative featuring three ceramic pots that can also keep the meatballs and pulled pork warm at the same time, each with their own temperature dial.

Yeti Tundra 65 Hard Cooler

Yeti Tundra 65 Hard Cooler

A blue Yeti Tundra cooler with its lid open.
Image: Yeti

We get that Yeti has become annoyingly trendy (and expensive) over the past few years, but it doesn’t owe its popularity to appearing in some random celebrity’s TikTok video. It’s because Yeti’s gear is shockingly good at keeping things either hot or cold for long periods of time, so to avoid having to run to the kitchen fridge every 20 minutes for something to drink, keep this giant $375 hard cooler sofa side. It can hold up to 77 cans, but a few less if you toss some ice in there too. As an added bonus, it’s nearly indestructible, and can serve as a seat for that one friend who arrives too late for kickoff.

Igloo Portable Ice Maker

Igloo Portable Ice Maker

A portable ice maker filled with ice cubes about to be collected with a plastic scoop.
Image: Amazon

Even an already cold beverage tastes better in a glass full of ice, so instead of stealing a handful of cubes from the cooler every time you reach for a top off, keep this $120 Igloo portable ice maker within reach. It’s got a three quart water tank so you don’t need a permanent connection to a water source, two pounds of ice storage, and it churns out nine cubes, in two different sizes, every seven minutes.

Snactiv Finger-Worn Chopsticks

Snactiv Finger-Worn Chopsticks

Gif: Snactiv

In addition to stuffing your face with deliciousness, you’ll no doubt be spending most of the game on your phone chatting with friends or staying on top of social media commentary. Greasy snacks and expensive electronics don’t mix, so grab a pair of these $15 Snactiv finger chopsticks that promise to keep your fingertips clean while enabling the consumption of powdered cheese coated snacks like Cheetos and Doritos. Just because you’re not leaving the couch for six hours doesn’t mean you need to be a slob.

Comfier Shiatsu Neck & Back Massager

Comfier Shiatsu Neck & Back Massager

An illustration of a back massaging cushion showing its functions next to an image of it being used by a relaxed person on a sofa.
Image: Amazon

Sofas aren’t exactly known for prioritizing ergonomics, and half a day spent sprawled out on couch cushions and pillows could leave your back and neck screaming in pain. But it’s nothing a nice massage can’t fix, so grab this $160 back cushion that includes built-in shiatsu massagers for your neck and spine to help keep the blood flowing. You’ll also get heating elements that will soothe your muscles, even if the game goes long into overtime.

Thanko Handheld Clothes Washer and Stain Remover

Thanko Handheld Clothes Washer and Stain Remover

【温水と吸引で強力汚れ落とし ハンディ洗濯機】 基本的な使い方 サンコーレアモノショップ

Worried about dropping barbecue sauce or salsa onto your good pair of sweat pants? It’s one of the many risks that comes with watching a football game for countless hours, but one you won’t have to stress over with this $114 contraption from Thanko close at hand. It’s a handheld clothes washer you just need to fill with water and plug into the wall. When clamped onto a spill or a stain, it uses water heated to 140-degrees Fahrenheit and an ultrasonic scrubber to suck dirt out of fabrics before they permanently find a home there.

Sennheiser TV Clear Wireless Earbuds

Sennheiser TV Clear Wireless Earbuds

A person laying back on a sofa with a wireless earbud in their right ear.
Image: Sennheiser

Like it or not, there may be some people in your home who couldn’t care less about the big game, or even the commercials. You can either sever ties with them, or enjoy the Super Bowl in privacy using Sennheiser’s TV Clear wireless earbuds that connect to your TV with their own streaming box that skips the Bluetooth for a lower latency connection. The earbuds do include Bluetooth support for connecting to other devices, and offer a speech-boosting feature so it’s easier to hear what people on-screen are saying, despite other noises. At $400, they’re not cheap, but could help bring peace to a house divided by the game.

Coca-Cola Hot Air Popcorn Popper with Bucket

Coca-Cola Hot Air Popcorn Popper with Bucket

A bucket-style red hot air popper with the Coca-Cola logo on the outside.
Image: Nostalgia Products

There’s no better way to eat popcorn than piping hot right out of the popper, which is the experience this $50 Coca-Cola branded machine offers. It’s a giant popcorn bucket with a hot air popper right in the middle, so you fill it up with kernels (as well as butter in the warming tray on top) and the popcorn automatically fills the bucket as it pops. It also means there’s one less dish to wash when the game’s over.

Satechi 165W USB-C 4-Port GAN Charger

Satechi 165W USB-C 4-Port GAN Charger

An iPhone and an iPad connected to a Satechi multi-port charger using USB-C cables.
Image: Satechi

Although specifically designed for use on desks crowded with laptops, tablets, and smartphones, this $120 multi-port USB-C charger from Satechi is the perfect solution for a couch full of football fans spending as much time on their phones as watching the game. It delivers up to 165-watts of total power across four USB-C ports, with the maximum output of each port being up to 100-watts, depending on how many devices are connected and drawing power at the same time. Just make sure to remember to tell everyone to bring their own charging cables.

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier

A pair of air filters featuring a white and black glossy finish.
Image: Amazon

There are some inevitable unwanted side effects to planting yourself on the couch for endless hours and eating all manner of delicious snacks: unwanted smells. You don’t want to wander into the living room on Monday morning only to find yourself gasping for fresh air. For several years now, Wirecutter has recommended the $160 Coway Airmega AP-1512HH air purifier as an affordable and effective way to keep air fresh and clean, and its filter only needs to be changed once a year: just in time for next year’s big game.

Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Exercise Bike

Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Exercise Bike

A person's lower legs and feet shown using a compact, pedals-only exercise bike.
Image: Amazon

Consuming only fried or cheese-laden foods for an entire day isn’t going to do your waistline any favors. Feel less guilty about a couch-ridden Super Bowl Sunday with a compact exercise bike. These are most often designed to be used under a desk for those perched behind a computer all day, but can be used while plopped on the sofa as well. This $140 model includes eight levels of magnetic resistance, letting you dial in how much burn you feel, and a screen displaying metrics like speed, distance, and even the calories burned, so you’ll know if you can dive back into the onion dip again.

Dyson V8 Absolute

Dyson V8 Absolute

A Dyson vacuum being used to suck up dirt in the back of a vehicle.
Image: Dyson

What do tortilla chips, potato chips, pizza crust, pretzels, and popcorn all have in common? They’re all prolific crumb generators, and the last thing you want is to stand up at the end of the night and create a waterfall of crumbs cascading onto your floor. Stay on top of the mess with the $400 Dyson V8 that includes tools for cleaning floors, cleaning furniture, and even cleaning off yourself.

