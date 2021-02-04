The Best TVs for Watching the Super Bowl

Gadgets

The Best TVs for Watching the Super Bowl

catiekeck
Catie Keck
Save
Depiction of a casual sporting event.
Depiction of a casual sporting event.
Photo: Catie Keck/Gizmodo

It’s time again for the big sportsball event, folks.

On Sunday, Super Bowl LV will see the Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If you plan to tune in to the Super Bowl this weekend, you’ve hopefully procured a game-streaming display by now. Watching the Big Game with a laptop, phone, or tablet would probably suffice for the vast number of people who will be passively tuning in on Sunday, particularly for cord-cutters in smaller spaces. But if you do happen to be in the market for a new TV you plan to buy between now and Sunday, please allow us to recommend some options.

Catie Keck

Staff Reporter

Advertisement

2 / 9

The Wall

The Wall



Illustration for article titled The Best TVs for Watching the Super Bowl
Screenshot: Samsung/YouTube

That’s right: God’s TV.

Samsung will be delivering a more consumer-friendly version of its modular microLED display The Wall this year in screen sizes up to 110 inches this year—but why have that when you can have, you know, this? Sure, the specific consumer for whom The Wall is an option might be limited to stupidly rich mega-corporations and, like, Jeff Bezos. But listen, that’s your business.

Price: Reader, if you have to ask, you can’t afford it.

Advertisement

3 / 9

LG Signature OLED 8K ZX

LG Signature OLED 8K ZX

Illustration for article titled The Best TVs for Watching the Super Bowl
Photo: Catie Keck/Gizmodo

OK, so The Wall’s a little out of your budget and possibly falls outside the limitations of your actual home. May I suggest LG’s Signature OLED 8K ZX? A budget pick, to be sure. But if you want to watch literal beads of sweat run down Tom Brady’s face this weekend, this is the TV for you. Comparatively, it’s a steal.

Price: $20,000-$30,000

Advertisement

4 / 9

LG CX OLED

LG CX OLED

Illustration for article titled The Best TVs for Watching the Super Bowl
Image: LG

Fine, fine! A TV in the sub-$20,000 category you say? Reader, the TV for you is the LG CX OLED. For shoppers looking to upgrade their TVs in 2020, this was the OLED to buy. Gizmodo’s senior reporter Sam Rutherford actually has the LG GX, which has a gallery design, and here’s what he says: “Even though it was pricey, my TV has quickly become the best home tech upgrade I’ve ever made. It’s got gorgeous colors and a beautiful design, and honestly, it makes me question my love for traditional movie theaters.”

Price: Currently, the 77-inch version is on sale at Best Buy for $3,300, but Costco shaves about $50 off that price and includes Hulu and Allstate protection credits in the amount of $100 each.

Advertisement

5 / 9

Vizio OLED

Vizio OLED

Illustration for article titled The Best TVs for Watching the Super Bowl
Photo: Catie Keck/Gizmodo

If the LG is a little out of your budget, you can save about $500 on the same 65-inch screen size by going with Vizio’s OLED. Vizio’s first-ever TV in this category, this is the best “budget” OLED you can buy. It has a stunning picture and beautiful design, and it’s great for sports viewing as well.

Price: 65-inch display size on sale at Best Buy for $1,500

Advertisement

6 / 9

Sony X900H

Sony X900H

Illustration for article titled The Best TVs for Watching the Super Bowl
Photo: Catie Keck/Gizmodo

If it is a non-OLED TV you seek, consider the Sony X900H. I spent a lot of time watching live sports on this TV last year, and I can’t recommend it enough. It’s definitely pricey compared to similarly spec’d TVs, but its Android TV operating system and gorgeous picture justified the steeper price tag, in my opinion.

Price: $1,400 for the 65-inch screen size

Advertisement

7 / 9

TCL 6-Series

TCL 6-Series

Illustration for article titled The Best TVs for Watching the Super Bowl
Photo: Catie Keck/Gizmodo

TCL’s fan-favorite 6-Series is going 8K this year, but there’s not a lot of 8K content to enjoy yet. Sure, if you want the latest and greatest version of this TV, you’ll want to wait. But now’s as good a time as ever to pick up 2020's model (65R635), which ranked high on our list of best 4K displays last year.

Price: $950 at Best Buy

Advertisement

8 / 9

Literally Any Screen in Your Home

Literally Any Screen in Your Home

Illustration for article titled The Best TVs for Watching the Super Bowl
Image: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Honestly, whatever you have is probably fine.

Price: Free

Advertisement

9 / 9

Catie Keck

Staff Reporter

DISCUSSION