The Best TVs for Watching the Super Bowl

The Wall

Screenshot : Samsung/YouTube

That’s right: God’s TV.

Samsung will be delivering a more consumer-friendly version of its modular microLED display The Wall this year in screen sizes up to 110 inches this year—but why have that when you can have, you know, this? Sure, the specific consumer for whom The Wall is an option might be limited to stupidly rich mega-corporations and, like, Jeff Bezos. But listen, that’s your business.

Price: Reader, if you have to ask, you can’t afford it.