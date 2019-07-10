The Google Nest Mini Can Now Hang on Your Wall Like a Piece of Art That's Always Listening to You

As one of the search giant’s most popular hardware products, Google isn’t tampering with the design for its next-generation Home Mini smart speaker, first introduced back in 2017. But in addition to a name change, it’s now easier to put the new Google Nest Mini exactly where you want it.



Originally forced to perch on dressers, kitchen counters, and side tables (unless you purchased a third-party mounting kit), the new Google Nest Mini now features a wall mounting hole on the underside. There’s also a new power connector that’s designed to be more attractive and more secure.

Sure, people who rely on the diminutive device for checking the weather or setting timers probably won’t be rushing to secure it to the wall, but despite its size, many people now rely on the Nest Mini as a speaker. Having it perched higher will improve its ability to fill a room with music. Google promises the new Nest Mini has better sound, with twice the bass performance of the previous version. It also includes a third microphone for better response in noisy environments.

Given it will potentially be more visible in a room now while hanging on the wall, the bottom of the new Google Nest Mini now matches its fabric top to potentially better blend in with a room’s decor. And in addition to the Charcoal (black), Chalk (light gray), and Coral color options that are returning, Google is adding a new light blue option called Sky, which replaces the greenish Aqua shade.



The Google Nest Mini will be available for pre-order starting today and will continue to sell for $49 when it ships and hits store shelves on October 22.